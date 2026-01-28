Bright MLS has announced that industry veteran Rajeev Sajja has been named the company’s first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, a new role created to accelerate the MLS’s transformation as an AI‑native, enterprise‑scale technology and data platform. Bright said this appointment reflects its belief that AI will redefine how listing data is managed, insights are delivered, and professionals compete in a rapidly changing market.

“Appointing Rajeev as Bright’s first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer is a clear signal of where we’re headed as a company and as an industry,” said Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS president and CEO. “AI can’t just be a feature on the side of the MLS; it has to be built into the core of how we manage listings, deliver insights, and support our subscribers’ businesses. Rajeev brings a rare combination of deep real estate experience and technology vision that will help us turn AI into real, everyday advantages for the professionals who rely on Bright.”

“I’m honored to join Bright as its first Chief AI Officer at a pivotal moment for both the company and the real estate industry,” said Sajja. “Bright has a bold vision to become the first AI-native MLS, and I’m excited to help bring that vision to life with practical, responsible AI that helps agents and brokers serve clients better through smarter data and trusted insights.”

With the launch of the Bright Solutions suite of SaaS products late last year, Bright stated it is already focused on building tools that help agents and brokers work faster and smarter. New AI-powered features in the pipeline include tools that simplify listing entry, improve data quality, surface better insights about the housing market, and streamline everyday workflows, from preparing CMAs and market content, to helping agents quickly understand what is happening in their markets.

Sajja is a veteran real estate technology and marketing leader with more than two decades of experience at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing and Innovation, overseeing enterprise marketing technology initiatives and leading the company’s AI task force, as stated in a release. Recognized as a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in the Futurist category for 2023 and 2024, a Crusader in 2025 and a two‑time Philadelphia Business Journal Top IT Pro, he is a frequent industry voice on AI and hosts the popular “Real Estate AI Flash” podcast. He has also served as an Adjunct Professor at Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business. Sajja also holds a B.S. in Electronics and Communication Engineering, an M.S. in Computer Engineering and an MBA.

For more information, visit brightmls.com.