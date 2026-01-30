Brown Harris Stevens has announced that Raphael De Niro and the eight-person De Niro Team have joined the firm.

De Niro began his career at Douglas Elliman, according to a release, where he spent more than two decades and became one of the most recognized names in New York City real estate, known for his work with luxury and high-profile clientele. In 2004, he established The De Niro Team, which has represented over $5.2 billion in sales to date and consistently ranks among the nation’s top-producing groups.

“After more than twenty years with the same firm, I felt it was time to take my business in a new and different direction. I will always be grateful for the foundation Douglas Elliman has given me. Their unwavering support helped me and my team achieve outstanding outcomes for our clients and customers. I look forward to building upon this success in my next chapter at Brown Harris Stevens,” said De Niro.

The team’s portfolio includes extensive luxury resale work as well as new-development consulting, with notable successes such as 108 Leonard, 111 Murray, 150 Charles, The Puck Penthouses, and 27 Wooster, according to a release. De Niro was also a Founding Board Member of the New York Residential Agent Continuum (NYRAC), an organization that empowers industry colleagues to operate with the same highly ethical standards and consumer-focused processes that De Niro himself embodies.

“Raphael and his team bring a remarkable track record of excellence in luxury real estate,” said Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman. “Their reputation, integrity, and expertise in both new development and resales across the city make them an exceptional addition to our firm.”

