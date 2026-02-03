Above, Jim Sexton

On the heels of the launch of NEXT, a team spearheaded by Phil Sexton, HomeSmart announces his father, Jim Sexton, also has joined the brokerage. The Arizona real estate icon will serve as an expert advisor to NEXT agents and leadership, supporting growth and expansion of the team’s breakthrough approach.

Jim Sexton has been an industry leader throughout Arizona’s real estate community for more than 40 years, the company notes, adding his extensive experience spans across brokerage management, legal oversight, agent training and industry governance at the local, state and national levels.

Over the course of his career, Jim Sexton has held leadership roles at several prominent local and national brokerage brands. He has served as president of the Phoenix Association of REALTORS®, president of the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, president of the Arizona Association of REALTORS®, and director and executive committee member of the National Association of Realtors®. He has also chaired and served on numerous committees, including risk management, professional standards, agency and forms committees, and served as chair of the Arizona Association of REALTORS® Forms Work Group in 2024.

In addition to his committed brokerage leadership and association service, JIm Sexton is a certified real estate instructor. He continues to teach classes on agency law, commissioner’s rules, contracts, disclosure and due diligence, federal legal issues, managing residential transactions, and employment agency and standard of care.

As an expert advisor to the NEXT team, Jim Sexton intends to guide the next generation of real estate professionals on their path to success. At the NEXT team meetings, he will leverage his wealth of experience, drawing insight from his current role as a director at Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS), to support growth and mentorship.

“We are very excited to have Jim Sexton join our enterprise,” HomeSmart President Stacey Onnen said. “The NEXT team is a testament to our mission to offer agents true ownership and autonomy as they grow their businesses; under the leadership of Phil and Jim, we are confident that agents will discover that it is possible to have dedicated support—and a profitable commission model—without sacrifice.”

The company promotes NEXT as a new style of real estate team built around the core belief that agents should be the star of their own business. It says unlike traditional teams that prioritize building the brand of a top producer, NEXT puts the focus and energy into elevating the individual agent.Team leadership works alongside each agent to handle the marketing, lead follow-up, nurturing, open house conversion systems and other operational details so agents can focus on their clients.



For more information, or to inquire about joining NEXT, visit NextRealEstate.Team.