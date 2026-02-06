New York’s Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) has announced that Maggie Ross has been named managing director of sales for Brooklyn. In this role, Ross will oversee operations across the firm’s four Brooklyn offices while strengthening collaboration with BHS corporate leadership and its other regional markets, the company said.

A long-time Brooklyn resident, local property investor, and award-winning real estate professional, Ross brings more than 15 years of experience advising buyers and sellers throughout New York City.

“Maggie is a star with a strong command of both the Brooklyn market and the broader New York City landscape,” said Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens. “Her strategic mindset, collaborative approach, and steady leadership make her the ideal choice to guide our Brooklyn operations and further align the region with the firm’s long-term vision.”

Brown Harris Stevens has four office locations across Brooklyn: Two in Park Slope and one each in Brooklyn Heights and Bay Ridge. The firm has consistently been ranked among the top five Brooklyn brokerages by sales volume. In 2025, the firm represented the buyer in the highest-priced townhouse sale in Park Slope history–nearly $14 million, the company stated.

“I’m thrilled to join Brown Harris Stevens at such a dynamic moment for the firm,” said Ross. “This role gives me the opportunity to elevate the work I find most meaningful—serving Brooklyn, supporting its agents, and deepening our connection to the community—within one of the most respected brokerages in the country.”

Ross began her real estate career in Cobble Hill at a boutique brokerage before moving to a larger Brooklyn firm, where she played a key role in setting the record for the fastest sale of a large condominium building in New York City in 2010. Prior to entering real estate, she practiced antitrust and commercial litigation in Manhattan. She earned her Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Science in Fine Arts and Education from New York University. Throughout her career, she has been deeply committed to fostering long-term relationships and strengthening the communities in which she works, a release noted.

