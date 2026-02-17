CoStar Group on Feb. 17 announced the launch of Homes AI, which the portal calls a transformative experience powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI, fully integrated into Homes.com, and accessible to all consumers.

For the first time on a major real estate portal, according to the company, consumers can engage in natural, real-time, two-way conversations, by voice or text, to search, refine and explore homes in an interactive experience meant to feel less like navigating a website and more like being guided by a deeply knowledgeable, trusted real estate advisor.

Homes AI draws from Homes.com’s depth of property data, Matterport 3D digital twin technology, images, proprietary school data, neighborhood insights and market intelligence to deliver bespoke guidance that empowers shoppers with the resources and confidence they need to find the perfect home.

Offered exclusively on Homes.com, this technology is supposed to mark “a generational leap forward” according to the company, in how people navigate the home search and home-buying process.

“This innovation signals a shift as significant as the emergence of online search itself,” said Andy Florance, founder and CEO of CoStar Group. “Home shopping is no longer constrained by rigid filters and disjointed online experiences. Instead, it has become dynamic, consultative and deeply personalized, mirroring the way people naturally research and evaluate a home.

“We’ve spent years building the industry’s richest property data, and Homes AI harnesses that foundation to transform the consumer experience in a way that feels intuitive, human and incredibly powerful. Just as important, Homes AI is designed to enhance, not replace, the essential role of real estate professionals. Agents remain at the center of every transaction and that will not change. In keeping with our ‘Your Listing, Your Lead’ commitment, inquiries from buyers and renters will always go directly to the listing agent, ensuring stronger connections, more meaningful conversations and better outcomes for everyone involved.”

CoStar combines Microsoft Azure’s advanced AI models with Homes.com’s deeply integrated marketplace infrastructure to deliver a fully embedded conversational experience. Unlike other AI implementations, Homes AI data remains entirely within the Homes.com proprietary ecosystem, the company promises, and is never used to train or refine external AI models.

Unlike chatbot-style implementations seen elsewhere, Homes AI is purpose-built for real estate. As users engage, it continuously learns their preferences, remembers what matters most, and surfaces increasingly relevant insights—handling the details so consumers can focus on the big decisions.

CoStar said it plans to extend this revolutionary capability across the company’s portfolio of leading platforms, including Apartments.com, CoStar, LoopNet, Land.com, BizBuySell and others—ushering in a new era of intelligent, conversational real estate discovery.

For more information, visit https://www.homes.com/product-release/.