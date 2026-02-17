Zillow announced the launch of ‘Zillow for Warcraft’ today in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment that allows fans to explore player housing in World of Warcraft® through an immersive, Zillow-inspired experience.

Timed with the long-anticipated arrival of player housing—a feature requested by the Warcraft community for nearly two decades—the experience blends Zillow’s intuitive home exploration tools with the fantasy world millions of players call home. On the eve of the game’s next global expansion, Midnight, launching March 2, 2026, players can now experience homeownership in Azeroth in an entirely new way.

The Zillow for Warcraft microsite showcases a mix of player-favorite creations and early previews of Blizzard-built homes inspired by iconic Warcraft architecture, from Stormwind townhouses to Horde-style bungalows. Select homes feature immersive, Showcase-inspired presentations complete with 3D tours and SkyTour-style visuals, delivering a familiar Zillow feel in a fantastical setting.

As part of the collaboration, World of Warcraft players can unlock special in-game items, including a Zillow-inspired welcome mat, further blending the digital and fantasy worlds.

“Player housing is a milestone moment for the World of Warcraft community, and we wanted to honor it in a way that felt authentic and unexpected,” says Beverly W. Jackson, vice president of brand and product marketing at Zillow. “Zillow exists at the center of how people think and talk about home, and gaming has become another powerful expression of that. This collaboration brings two worlds together, celebrating home as both a place to belong and a place to escape into something that feels honest and personal.”

The initiative was developed in partnership with 72andSunny and We Are Royale. The launch is supported by a co-branded campaign across paid social, Reddit, TikTok creators and Zillow’s own channels, with p layers and creators sharing their in-game homes and reactions.

The experience is purely fantasy and non-transactional—there is no buying or selling of homes, pricing or Zestimates.

Zillow for Warcraft will continue to highlight new player-created homes beyond launch, extending experience and spotlighting the creativity of the Warcraft community.

To explore homes in Azeroth, visit www.zillow.com/warcraft.

The World of Warcraft partnership is part of Zillow’s 2026 brand platform, Someday Starts Today, which debuted during the GRAMMY Awards earlier this month.

Rooted in the idea that whatever your “someday” looks like, it’s closer than you think, the campaign focuses on helping people move from aspiration to action. Whether in the real world or in a fantasy realm, Zillow’s mission remains the same: making it easier to imagine what’s possible and take the first step toward home.

By transforming years of player wish lists into explorable homes in Azeroth, Zillow demonstrates how it shows up in culture wherever people dream about home—from the living room to their favorite game.

To learn more, visit www.zillow.com.