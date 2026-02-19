Bill Owens, a Worthington, Ohio-based remodeler and home builder with more than 40 years of experience in residential construction, has been elected 2026 chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the organization has announced. The election took place earlier this week during the association’s International Builders’ Show in Orlando.

According to a release, Owens is the founder and principal of Owens Constructions, a central Ohio residential design/build firm he established in 1982. The company is known for award-winning designs that integrate seamless aesthetics, energy-efficient technology and welcoming home environments.

“With the lack of homes the primary cause of growing housing affordability challenges, this year NAHB will work with the Trump administration and Congress to remove barriers that are raising housing and remodeling costs and preventing builders from increasing the nation’s housing supply,” says Owens. “We will also work with policymakers to adopt practical workforce development and immigration policy that will help our industry fill open jobs and reduce the cost of remodeling and home construction.”

Owens has been deeply involved in NAHB leadership at the local, state and national levels for decades, the release noted, adding he currently serves as a senior life delegate of the NAHB Leadership Council and has been a member of the NAHB Board of Directors for more than 20 years.

At the national level, Owens has held numerous leadership roles, including chairman of the NAHB Remodelers Council, the Home Builders Institute and the NAHB Leading Suppliers Council. He has also served as the vice chairman of the Home Innovation Research Labs, NAHB state representative and NAHB National Area 6 chairman.

His service further includes chairing The New American Home and The New American Remodel Task Forces, as well as leading the NAHB committees focused on Public Affairs and Communications; Environmental Issues; Education; and Construction Liability, Risk Management and Building Materials, the release noted.

Locally, Owens has been active in the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, serving on its Board of Trustees from 1998 to 2005. He was named Remodeler of the Year in 1999, 2000 and 2003, and Builder of the Year in 2009.

At the state level, Owens has served the Ohio Home Builders Association (OHBA) Board of Trustees since 1999 and is a life director. He was president of OHB in 2011. In 2025, he received the Garson-McDaniel Memorial Award, a lifetime achievement honor recognizing his long-term dedication to the residential construction industry and the association.

Beyond association leadership, Owens is a member of Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies Remodeling Future Program and has worked with organizations such as the Better Living Design Institute and Partners for Community and Character. He holds professional designations as a Certified Graduate Remodeler, Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist and Certified Green Professional™.

