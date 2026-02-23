Galvan new leader of Houston Association of Realtors®

René Galvan has formally taken the reins as president and CEO of the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR), replacing longtime leader Bob Hale, who retired on Jan. 31 after 37 years as president and CEO. Hale first joined HAR leadership in 1996 and was a founder of HAR.com alongside Galvan, who has served as executive vice president of the organization since 1998.

Galvan is a CPA and serves on boards including the American Society of Association Executives, the Finance Committee of the National Association of REALTORS® and the Public Policy Committee of Texas REALTORS®.

In a press release, Galvan and Hale spoke about the past, present and future.

“As president and CEO, my priority is to continue strengthening our services, tools and support that our 50,000 members rely on in this rapidly changing real estate environment,” said Galvan.

Reflecting on the transition, Hale expressed confidence in HAR’s future. “This organization has been my life’s work,” said Hale. “I am proud of what we’ve built together and confident that HAR is in excellent hands with René Galvan as President and CEO.”

New transitions, appointments at Harry Norman, Realtors®

Top Atlanta luxury residential real estate firm, Harry Norman, RealtorsⓇ, announced a series of executive leadership transitions and promotions as the company enters its next chapter of growth.

Todd Emerson has been named president. A 20-year veteran of the company who rose through the ranks from sales associate to managing broker and executive leader, Emerson brings deep institutional knowledge and longstanding industry relationships to the role.

After nearly nine years of leadership, President and CEO Jenni Bonura is stepping down as CEO to pursue new opportunities. During her tenure, she strengthened the company’s position as a market leader, including aligning the firm with Forbes Global Properties, streamlining operations, and further elevating its luxury brand presence, according to the company.

COO Luke Trigwell will also transition from his role to pursue new challenges. Over six years, he played a key role in elevating the company’s branding, market positioning, public relations, and operational strategy, reinforcing its leadership in Atlanta’s luxury real estate market.

As part of the leadership evolution, the company announced the following appointments



Cyndi Young has been promoted to vice president of marketing, overseeing marketing services and brand/luxury marketing.

Jessie Dixon has been named senior manager of brand and luxury marketing, helping strengthen alignment with Forbes Global Properties across agent marketing initiatives.

Rita Ukattah has been appointed director of technology and operations, shaping tools and solutions that support agents and staff companywide.

Michael Saunders & Company Adds the Krawczyk Pagano Team

Michael Saunders & Company, the leading independent Florida real estate firm, announced the addition of the Krawczyk Pagano Team to its growing St. Petersburg presence, further strengthening the company’s leadership across Tampa Bay’s luxury and coastal real estate markets.

The Krawczyk Pagano Team, led by Realtors® Lauren Krawczyk and Nikki Pagano, is recognized for its concierge-level service, deep community roots and consistent results throughout the region’s most sought-after neighborhoods. In 2025, the team closed more than $54 million in sales and has achieved over $400 million in career sales, reflecting a proven track record of performance and client trust. Team members Crissy McWilliams, Christine Foster Carvin, Alicia Warburton and Keri Thigpen bring experience and accomplished backgrounds that the brokerage says will further elevate the team’s ability to deliver exceptional outcomes.

BHGRE welcomes Summersville Firm to West Virginia Network

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate announced a new affiliation with Real Estate Limited, a woman-owned brokerage serving the heart of Summersville, West Virginia. The firm will now operate as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kris & Co.

The brokerage has served clients throughout the heart of West Virginia for more than 35 years. Broker/owner Kris Lilly, who purchased the company in 2019, brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the business. She began her career as an agent in 2004 and has since built a reputation as both a top producer and a respected industry leader.

Under Lilly’s leadership, the firm has established a strong presence in Nicholas, Fayette and Raleigh counties, serving clients across residential, commercial and land transactions. The brokerage’s market position comes at a time when interest in the region continues to grow, driven in part by the popularity of Summersville Late State Park and the area’s outdoor lifestyle appeal.

Koberg Real Estate Group aligns with Christie’s in Texas

Christie’s International Real Estate @properties Lone Star (Christie’s Lone Star), a luxury real estate brokerage in Texas, announced that Will Koberg, owner of the Koberg Real Estate Group, has joined the brokerage alongside his high-producing team. This strategic addition further strengthens the firm’s luxury residential market share and talent across North Texas.

With a production history and a proven track record representing some of North Texas’ most notable properties, including premier land and ranch estates across Texas, the brokerage said Koberg and his team bring an innovative, film-driven video approach, deep market knowledge, skilled negotiation, and analytical precision to the brokerage.

Corcoran opens office in Cape Cod

Corcoran, Property Advisors, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, announced the opening of its newest office in the heart of Cape Cod, located at 969 Main Street, Osterville, Massachusetts. This new office marks another key milestone for the brokerage as it continues to accelerate its growth across Massachusetts’ sought-after coastal communities.

Led by broker/owners Brian Dougherty and Nick Robert, Corcoran Property Advisors has already been operating across Cape Cod, offering their service-first advisory approach to clients. The Osterville office marks a physical presence for the company in the exclusive area, long distinguished for its refined coastal lifestyle, historic charm and exceptional luxury estates.

FirstTeam® accelerates national expansion with Arizona launch

Independent real estate brokerage FirstTeam® announced the next phase of its national expansion with the launch of its first Arizona office. FirstTeam Scottsdale, which will be led by former Sotheby’s Global Real Estate Advisor Janelle Flaherty, in partnership with Designated Broker Dan Peden, marks a strategic entry into the Southwest and reinforces FirstTeam®’s agent-first, luxury-focused growth model.

Flaherty said the company’s unique ownership model was a deciding factor in her joining the brokerage.

“Joining FirstTeam® allows me to truly own and grow my business, while still having access to the leadership, infrastructure and marketing needed to compete at the highest level,” he said. “As consolidation reshapes the industry, FirstTeam® offers the rare combination of independent autonomy and enterprise-level support, which was exactly what I was looking for at this stage of my career.”

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate strengthens leadership team

Chicagoland’s @properties Christie’s International Real Estate announced a series of strategic leadership moves to support agents in several top-performing offices and drive growth across the company.

Following the retirement of Thomas Downing earlier this year, Jim Barcelona has been promoted to executive vice president of brokerage services. He will lead @properties Christie’s team of managing brokers with a focus on coaching, mentorship and business-development strategies. He will also collaborate with chief brokerage officer Amy Corr on company-wide growth initiatives.

Filling Barcelona’s management role in Downers Grove and Naperville is veteran agent Mike Long. A Realtor® for more than 25 years, Long joined @properties in 2020 just as the firm’s Naperville office opened. During his career, he has served on the board of the Mainstreet Organization of RS® and several committees with the Illinois Association of REALTORS®.

Kevin Rynes has been named vice president of brokerage services for @properties Christie’s Lake Forest and Elmhurst offices. Both offices hold the No. 1 market share in their respective communities and account for nearly $800 million in combined annual sales volume.