Second Century Ventures announced it has opened applications for the 2026 REACH Commercial technology growth program, marking the eighth year of the initiative designed to accelerate innovation across the commercial real estate sector.

As one of the most active global venture funds focused on real estate technology, Second Century Ventures stated it operates REACH in eight major markets worldwide. The REACH Commercial program specifically supports entrepreneurs building scalable solutions across all commercial asset classes, including brokerage, development, housing and financial services.

“The REACH Commercial program provides a comprehensive platform for growth and innovation within the proptech sector,” says Bob Gillespie, Managing Partner at REACH Commercial. “Through hands-on collaboration with participating companies, we help convert complex industry challenges into scalable opportunities—strengthening differentiated solutions while driving innovation, market visibility, and long-term expansion. These key relationships are central to providing REALTORS® access to tools that enhance client service, business growth, and operational efficiency.”

Through the program, selected companies gain access to a broad network of industry leaders, strategic partners and growth resources designed to help accelerate scale and expand market reach, as stated in a release. Participants receive:

Mentorship from real estate, venture capital and technology sector leaders.

Education from top experts about navigating the trillion-dollar global property industry.

Exclusive opportunities at major conferences, trade shows and networking events.

Unique access to leading media and academic organizations.

A global network of more than 300 REACH portfolio companies and curated program sponsors.

“REACH Commercial is committed to backing high-potential companies that are redefining real estate technology,” says Dave Garland, managing partner at Second Century Ventures. :Through access to strategic capital, deep industry expertise and an extensive global network, we help founders accelerate scale, strengthen market position and drive sustainable long-term value across the real estate ecosystem.”

Applications for the 2026 REACH Commercial cohort will be accepted through March 31, 2026. For more information about the program or to apply, visit nar-reach.com.