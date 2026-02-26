Forbes Global Properties has announced that it has welcomed Levin Rinke Realty to its global network. Founded in 1991, Levin Rinke Realty will exclusively represent Forbes Global Properties throughout Santa Rosa and Escambia counties in Florida, bringing deep community roots, market expertise and a proven track record of excellence to the network.

With almost 400 sales associates and seven offices, Levin Rinke Realty is a leader in serving both residential communities and surrounding beach markets, as stated in a release. In 2024, the firm made history as the first local brokerage to transact more than $1 billion in sales in a single calendar year and continued the momentum in 2025 surpassing $1.1 billion in sales.

“Santa Rosa and Escambia counties are defined by their natural beauty, coastal lifestyle, and strong sense of community,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Levin Rinke Realty is an ideal ambassador to share this exceptional region with the world. We are proud to welcome the firm to our network and look forward to being part of their continued success.”

Levin Rinke Realty stated that it distinguishes itself through a comprehensive and highly personalized approach defined by elevated service, expert guidance and an integrated, far-reaching marketing platform. Supported by a full-service model that streamlines every stage of the transaction, from strategic positioning through closing, Levin Rinke Realty consistently delivers results in high-value real estate.

“We are continually seeking ways to elevate the experience we deliver to our valued clients while maintaining the local expertise and relationships that define who we are,” said Carlo Siracusa, president of Levin Rinke Realty. “Joining Forbes Global Properties enhances our ability to connect our communities with qualified buyers from around the world, ultimately creating stronger outcomes for our clients.”

As members of Forbes Global Properties’ exclusive network of 30 countries and more than 600 locations, the brand noted that Levin Rinke Realty will benefit from its engaged audience of more than 167 million to connect, inspire and inform affluent homebuyers and sellers about the finest properties for sale globally.

For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.