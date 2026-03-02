HomeServices of America has announced a visual rebrand—including a new logo and website—for the company to better reflect consumers’ need for clarity, connection and confidence in the new reality of real estate.

Under the leadership team of President and CEO Chris Kelly, HomeServices of America stated it has evolved from a quiet holding company into a bold parent company focused on providing strategic direction, cohesion and resources across its family of brokerage, mortgage, insurance and title services. The refreshed brand and website reflect this shift, presenting a more modern expression of the company’s relevance, leadership and long-term commitment to the real estate industry.

Designed to be enduring and forward-looking, the company stated that the new visual system brings greater consistency and connectedness across HomeServices of America’s services, reinforcing its position as the industry’s most complete and proven real estate services network. The updated identity reflects the continuity, trust and integration that underpin the homeownership experience, particularly at a moment when consumers are seeking reassurance and simplicity during one of life’s most important decisions.

The new website is designed to offer a user-friendly experience and navigation functionality to those seeking one or more of HomeServices’ integrated real estate service offerings, according to a release.

“Our new identity and website are not about changing who we are, it’s about expressing it more clearly,” said Chris Kelly, president and CEO of HomeServices of America. “For decades, we have invested in building the most complete real estate services platform in the country. This brand and website refresh reflects our strength, stability and the confidence we bring to consumers and agents through an integrated, human-centered approach.”

As the industry continues to trend toward fragmented, digital-first models, HomeServices of America stated that its refreshed brand and website reinforce its belief in a more connected approach, one that blends technology with trusted local expertise, continuity and hand-to-hand service throughout the homeownership journey.

“There is no other organization that offers the consumer experience HomeServices companies provide their customers,” concluded Kelly.

For more information, visit https://www.homeservices.com/.