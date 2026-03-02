For decades, the MLS was built on professional cooperation to serve buyers and sellers. Today, expansive IDX syndication exposes seller data far beyond its original intent. The question is no longer about transparency, but about balance. Are we protecting property owners, or unintentionally creating leverage and stigma through public data exposure?



There was a time when the MLS was simple. A printed book. One black and white photo. Basic property facts distributed among professionals cooperating to sell homes. We marketed to prospective buyers. We negotiated with actual buyers. The public did not have a forensic timeline of the seller’s experience.



Somewhere along the way, we crossed a line.



Today, we publish micro-data to the entire public: Days on market, days to contract, pending status, sold price in most states, back on market history. What was once professional cooperation has turned into public dissection.



It’s time we ask an uncomfortable question: Who is owed transparency?



A buyer under contract deserves full disclosure. A prospective buyer working with an agent should absolutely be told a property is under contract. That is fair. That is ethical. That is professional. But do members of the general public browsing real estate portals casually need to see the seller’s full performance history? Should they see the number of failed contracts? Should they see how long the home has been on the market? Should they be handed data points that create assumptions about seller fatigue? We all know seller fatigue creates buyer leverage. When we broadcast timeline data to the public, we disproportionately advantage buyers before negotiations even begin. That is not transparency, that is imbalance.



Consider the “Back on Market” designation. When a property returns to the market, the public assumption is immediate: something is wrong with the house. Contracts fall apart for countless reasons: buyer financing changes, contingencies unmet, cold feet, life events. None of which necessarily reflect the condition of the property. Yet the seller absorbs the reputational damage. That publicly displayed status can create verifiable economic injury. If a business were for sale and a buyer changed their mind, we would not log that failed negotiation on a public portal for the world to see.



Why are we doing this to homeowners?



The issue extends to how we treat pending properties. When a property goes pending, the seller is obligated. The buyer is not. The buyer has permission to proceed, contingent upon inspections, financing, appraisal and satisfaction of terms. Until contingencies are removed, the buyer has not yet performed their true function. Yet in many MLS systems, marking a property pending effectively stops marketing exposure through IDX, even if “back up’s are requested.” The seller’s leverage disappears. The marketing engine shuts down. If the contract fails, the property returns with a “Back on Market” label that compounds stigma. We have unintentionally built a system that restricts seller rights before a transaction is secure. That deserves thoughtful reconsideration.



There is also the matter of privacy. Once a property is sold or expired, the seller no longer has authority to grant permission for continued marketing. Yet photos, in some cases up to one hundred of them, along with floor plans, videos and virtual tours remain syndicated indefinitely. Decades ago, we marketed using a single photograph. Today we publish entire interior layouts, security features, children’s bedrooms, art collections and access points. I have had more new homeowners in recent years request removal of historical marketing than ever before, and they are right to do so. Privacy is not a luxury. It is right. Their requests made me reconsider how syndication is used post-closing. There are two levels of responsibility here: The brokerage and the MLS. Marketing permission ceases the moment ownership transfers. Without the new owner’s express written consent, syndication of all photos should cease immediately. In fact, syndication should never be the default. It should be opt-in and in no way automatic.



The MLS was created for cooperation among professionals. It was not intended to create public leverage imbalances. It was not created to publish seller performance analytics to the world. It was not created to maintain permanent marketing archives of private homes. We intended transparency.



We unintentionally built exposure and that distinction matters.



This is not about hiding information from legitimate buyers. It is about defining who qualifies as a buyer (vs. members of the public and prospective buyers) and who is owed transparency. Transparency belongs in professional negotiations, not all in for public entertainment. We must protect the integrity of the seller’s position. We must protect privacy. We must protect the economic interests of property owners; the very people who entrust us with their largest asset. We have gone too far. It is time to dial it back. When we adjust systems thoughtfully, we restore balance. And when we restore balance, we protect the people we are sworn to represent. If we advocate for homeownership and private property rights, we must reconsider use of our systems and protocols.



That is leadership.



