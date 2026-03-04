After 13 consecutive quarters of market share growth, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors (Pillar To Post) brought franchise business owners together in St. Louis for its 2026 brand conference, celebrating a milestone year while setting the stage for continued expansion.

The annual gathering marked the culmination of a standout 2025 defined by sustained performance, strategic territory expansion and new franchise agreements across North America. The company also strengthened long-term owner support through continued investment in its technology ecosystem, including the rollout of its Pillar to Post HomePage platform.

“2025 was all about building momentum the right way and our team did that tremendously from the inside out,” says Charles Furlough, CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. “Our franchise business owners focused on leadership, efficiency, and team development, and that discipline is paying off as housing activity continues to trend upward.”

A key highlight of the conference was the recognition of franchise business owners whose leadership, resilience and operational performance reflect the brand’s standards.

Franchise Business Owner of the Year was awarded to Greg DuPey and the DuPey Team, serving southeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The team was recognized for outstanding operational performance, sustained growth and leadership within the system.

“Greg and his team represent what being a franchise business owner is all about,” says Furlough. “Greg has been with us a long time, but this past year has been a surge in growth from him and his great team. He’s someone that runs a great business, is heavily involved in his community and is a contributor to the success of every Franchise Business Owner in Pillar To Post. We’re proud to present this award to the whole DuPey team.”

Rookie of the Year honors went to Jeremiah Adell of Greater Augusta, Georgia, who delivered strong first-year revenue despite launching during a major hurricane event in his region. A veteran, Adell works alongside his wife, Maria Adell, also a veteran. The pair supported their community through critical roof inspections following the strom while building their team and planning for long-term growth.

“Jeremiah and Maria’s resilience speaks to their character as not only veterans of our armed forces, but also as entrepreneurs,” adds Furlough. “Even in the face of adversity, they built momentum by serving their community while staying focused on execution.”

Throughout the conference, franchise business owners participated in roundtables centered on operational efficiency, scaling teams and prioritizing high-impact business development activities from social media marketing, to relationship development with local real estate professionals, a release noted.

The conference also spotlighted Pillar of Hope, the company’s newly launched charitable initiative introduced to the network in late 2025. Designed to align with the brand’s service-driven culture, the program has already partnered with the National Breast Cancer Foundation and the Canadian Cancer Society to support fundraising efforts across North America.

With housing activity trending upward and demand for inspections remaining strong, Pillar to Post enters the remainder of 2026 focused on network expansion, franchise owner performance and continued system-wide growth, the company said.

“Our system is growing because our owners are growing,” says Furlough. “The energy in St. Louis reflected a network that’s confident, aligned, and ready for what’s next.”

For more information, visit www.franchise.pillartopost.com.