The Spring issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at HomeSmart’s path for 2026 as the brokerage has overhauled its brand and taken strides to position itself as a leader in the industry ahead of market normalization. In addition, we take a look into RISMedia’s 2026 class of Real Estate Newsmakers who left their mark on the industry and made headlines last year.

HomeSmart: The Next Chapter

How the 100% brokerage is poised to storm the industry with a bold new brand, agent-first commitment and a powerhouse leadership team

While bringing a period of quiet uncertainty for much of the real estate industry, 2025 proved in stark contrast to be a year of monumental change for HomeSmart. After spending decades shaping real estate’s first and most successful 100%-model brokerage into an industry powerhouse, Founder and CEO Matt Widdows now finds himself in a new role: the orchestrator of the company’s future, of what comes next. Hitting the ground running after a year that brought an ambitious brand overhaul, several prominent strides in new tech launches and a major corporate acquisition, Widdows is having real, collaborative conversations about the company’s immense potential. Having assembled a team of power players—both old and new—with the right mix of experience, skill and drive to steer the enterprise forward, in this month’s cover story, take a closer look at the way in which HomeSmart is doubling down on its mission to transform lives through real estate as it steps into the future.

Introducing RISMedia’s 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers

Riding the Waves of Change

For anyone working within the residential real estate ecosystem last year, resilience and innovation were imperative to survive 2025’s shifting market dynamics. But despite the many challenges and obstacles put in their path, many found ways to not just survive but thrive. In our ninth annual Real Estate Newsmakers showcase, we recognize some of the industry’s most creative and influential individuals for their accomplishments and contributions to their companies, colleagues and clients. Learn more about our 2026 Newsmakers online in our Annual Real Estate Newsmakers directory at https://www.rismedia.com/2026-newsmakers.

