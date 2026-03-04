Above, George A. Barlow Jr.



Iron Valley Real Estate (IRVE) announced the addition of George A. Barlow Jr. as chief growth officer, making a significant milestone in the company’s evolution as it transforms from fully organic to a more structured national expansion strategy.

Since its founding in 2016, a release notes IVRE has grown to more than 55 offices and over 2,250 agents nationwide without a dedicated in-house franchise sales leader, relying instead on reputation, referrals and organic demand. Barlow will be the company’s first executive role that specifically focuses on franchise growth and development, the company said.

IVRE said this role was created to continue the maturation as a national franchise brand and its commitment to intentional, sustainable expansion, ultimately aiming to enhance market reach while maintaining the operator-first philosophy that has fueled its success.

“I joined IVRE as chief growth officer because its partners see the future of real estate with rare clarity,” says Barlow. “While brokerages are being squeezed on commissions and agents are seeking smarter systems and greater financial upside, IVRE proves these forces don’t have to collide—there is a better way forward.”

Barlow brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in franchise development, mergers and acquisitions, as well as strategic sales growth. From 2021 to 2025, he held similar roles with Valenta Franchise and BNI Global, LLC, leading domestic and international growth initiatives and overseeing franchise sales, recruitment and onboarding processes. From 2012 to 2021, he served as vice president of Franchise Development and Mergers & Acquisitions at Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., where he drove significant revenue growth, managed national sales teams, and assisted franchise compliance and discovery programs.

“We are excited to have George on the team,” says Rob Cleapor, CEO of IVRE. “We feel like his experience, knowledge and leadership skills will help take Iron Valley to the next level.”

For more information, visit http://www.ivrefranchise.com/.