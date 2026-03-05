Above: C.A.R. President Tamara Suminski, left, and Ethica AI Founder and CEO Judd Hoffman, right

For a company with a shiny new AI product and an industry association seeking to have its agent members cut down on paperwork so they can more efficiently guide clients to buy and sell homes, it’s looking like a perfect match.

The company is Ethica AI, its offering is VoicePilot, a voice and workflow platform that helps agents manage transactions, communications and client engagement, and it is the California Association of Realtors® (C.A.R.) that is the first big user. C.A.R. offers VoicePilot through Real Estate Business Services, C.A.R.’s for-profit subsidiary that offers products and services to members.

Ethica AI states that unlike marketing AI or chatbots, VoicePilot operates inside the transaction, streamlining contracts, guiding complex workflows and accelerating the path from offer to close.

Through its partnership with C.A.R., VoicePilot will support its members with AI-powered voice assistance that claims to simplify completion of C.A.R. standard forms, automate routine tasks and reduce administrative friction across the lifecycle. It’s currently a member benefit (free) for all C.A.R. members.

“At a high level, VoicePilot shifts real estate from a form-driven process to a conversation-driven one,” Judd D. Hoffman, co-founder and CEO of Ethica AI, told RISMedia. “Instead of spending hours navigating documents, agents can simply describe the terms of a deal, and VoicePilot translates that into structured, compliant transaction documents. It is not about replacing agents. It is about removing the administrative friction that slows them down and introduces risk into the process.”

In emailed comments to RISMedia, C.A.R. President Tamara Suminski hopes that VoicePilot will greatly aid its members.

“VoicePilot helps them work more efficiently by reducing manual data entry and allowing them to begin drafting specific forms using voice or text from wherever they are,” she said. “VoicePilot also supports C.A.R.’s broader goal of modernizing the transaction by streamlining administrative work so members can spend more time doing what they do best, guiding and advising clients through the buying or selling process. VoicePilot is about enhancing efficiency and mobility while maintaining professional oversight in transactions that are increasingly digital.”

VoicePilot’s language support is something Ethica AI is expanding deliberately. Unlike traditional speech tools that simply transcribe words, VoicePilot converts natural conversation into structured fields inside legally significant transaction forms, according to the company. Because of that, accuracy matters far more than breadth.

“Today, VoicePilot is optimized for English and Spanish to better support accessibility across California’s diverse agent and client base within transaction workflows,” said Hoffman. “As we expand into additional markets and form libraries, we are also expanding language support in a measured way to ensure that terminology, intent and contractual meaning are captured correctly.

“Our focus is not on claiming the largest number of supported languages, but on delivering reliability in real transactions.”

Suminski explained how the partnership came to be, and VoicePilot’s success will be judged.

“C.A.R. evaluates potential technology partners carefully,” she stressed. “We look for companies that align with our mission to strengthen the role of Realtors® in the transaction and are willing to collaborate closely to incorporate industry expertise.

“We approached several companies to explore ideas for new tools that responsibly utilize our forms and other proprietary assets. Ethica presented a working prototype for VoicePilot along with a strong commitment to collaboration and supporting Realtors® throughout the transaction. This partnership reflects C.A.R.’s strategy to engage early with emerging technologies so we can help shape creation and implementation.”

She stressed that success will be measured by whether VoicePilot meaningfully streamlines the member experience while supporting accurate and reliable transactions for members and their clients.

“C.A.R. is working closely with Ethica to ensure the strong safeguards and data protections we

are known for are present when members use VoicePilot,” she said. “We are conducting an extensive beta testing period to ensure the tool reflects the unique legal and practical realities of California real estate. That feedback loop and collaborative development process are critical to successful implementation.”

VoicePilot will be an optional tool available to C.A.R. members. The initial launch will feature various C.A.R. forms. Members can choose when to use it based upon their workflow preferences.

“VoicePilot will not replace professional judgment or fiduciary obligations,” Suminski pointed out. “It is simply another method of performing the data entry tasks more efficiently. Ultimately, members will determine what works best for their business.”

VoicePilot is launching with support for the C.A.R. forms that drive the majority of offer and listing workflows, including:

Residential Purchase Agreement (RPA)

• Residential Listing Agreement (RLA)

• Disclosure Regarding Real Estate Agency Relationship (AD)

• Buyer Representation and Broker Compensation Agreement (BRBC)

• Seller Counter Offer (SCO)

• Seller Multiple Counter Offer (SMCO)

• Agent Visual Inspection Disclosure (AVID)

“We began with the forms that create the most day-to-day administrative workload for agents, where voice-driven drafting can create immediate time savings,” said Hoffman, who also shared that his company is exploring additional partnerships. “The goal is not to replace expertise, but to remove friction. By reducing manual entry and streamlining document creation, agents can respond more quickly, operate with greater consistency and focus more on client relationships rather than administrative tasks.

“Over time, we believe this kind of voice-driven workflow will become a foundational layer in how transactions are initiated and managed.”