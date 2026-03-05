Fathom Realty announces that EXIT Homestead Realty Professionals has joined the brokerage, expanding Fathom’s presence in Southern New Jersey and adding more than 50 agents to its growing national network.

The company says the move reflects Homestead Realty Professionals’ alignment with Fathom’s technology-driven platform, concierge-level services and agent-first business model. By joining Fathom, the team will gain access to the company’s proprietary intelliAgent platform, again training resources and the recently introduced Fathom Elevate concierge support program, a release notes.

Fathom’s cloud-based intelliAgent platform is designed to streamline transactions, improve agent productivity and support a more seamless client experience. Combined with the Fathom Elevate plan, agents receive support with marketing, lead generation, transaction coordination, coaching and recruiting through a dedicated concierge team, allowing them to focus more directly on revenue-generating activities, Fathom says.

“It’s an exciting time,” says Lori Muller, president of Fathom Realty. “After evaluating Fathom’s technology platform, systems, and innovation, the Homestead Realty Professionals team recognized the opportunity to expand their business through a model designed to support agent growth and productivity.”

EXIT Homestead Realty Professionals has long been recognized for its strong performance and industry recognition throughout New Jersey. The brokerage has consistently produced numerous New Jersey REALTORS® Circle of Excellence Award® recipients, many of whom developed their careers within the firm.

The brokerage has also been recognized as the top-performing office in the EXIT Realty New Jersey region for several consecutive years. In 2024, broker/owner Stephanie Verderose was named Broker of the Year – East by EXIT Realty Corp.

Now joining Fathom Realty, the brokerage enters a new phase of growth while maintaining the culture and entrepreneurial focus that has defined the firm, Fathom says.

“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Homestead Realty Professionals, an environment where entrepreneurs are developed, supported, and empowered to achieve at the highest levels,” says Verderose, vice president of Growth at Fathom Realty and former broker/owner of EXIT Homestead Realty Professionals.

“The transition of Homestead Realty Professionals and more than 50 dedicated agents to Fathom Realty marks an exciting new chapter. After 21 years of running brokerages and guiding agents through every market type, this move was made with careful consideration and a clear vision for the future. It was made for the benefit of everyone we serve—our agents and, especially, our clients. We are truly excited to have embarked on this journey with Fathom Realty, and it strengthens our commitment to excellence while continuing to serve the South Jersey community we are so honored to be part of,” Verderose said.

For more information, visit www.fathomrealty.com.