U.S. homebuilders say a mix of demographic, economic and technological forces will significantly influence the long-term health of the home-building industry and housing demand, both positively and negatively over the next decade.

The results were tallied from special questions included in the most recent National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI), in which builders were asked to assess the long-term impact of 14 major trends and forces.

According to the survey, among the factors expected to have a strong or somewhat negative impact on housing demand and industry conditions over the next 10 years, builders cited:

Government debt levels: 82%

Declining fertility rate: 78%

Long-term inflation outlook: 70%

Declining marriage rate: 67%

Energy costs: 61%

At the same time, builders identified several forces they expect to have a positive impact on the health of the home building industry and housing demand, led by structural and technological shifts:

Aging housing stock: 73%

Work-from-home trends: 65%

Artificial intelligence: 52%

Modular and panelized construction: 45%

Aging population: 39%

“Builders are clearly thinking beyond the short-term outlook and are focusing on the forces that will shape housing demand for years to come,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. “While long-term demographic trends and fiscal pressures are viewed as headwinds, builders also see meaningful opportunities tied to an aging housing stock, evolving work patterns and emerging technologies that can offer growth opportunities and improve productivity and affordability.”

“These findings underscore the complex outlook facing the housing market, as builders weigh the long-term risks alongside opportunities for innovation and adaptation in response to shifting consumer needs,” said Jason Orvosh, chair of NAHB’s Young Professionals Committee. “Especially for those builders at the early stages of their careers, these factors will shape the market for years to come and offer insights into the future of the housing market.”

Full survey results can be found here.