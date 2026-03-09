Brown Harris Stevens has announced that agent Chloe Chasanoff has returned to the firm from fellow Manhattan-based brokerage Magnetic RE. Chasanoff will be based out of Brown Harris Stevens’ West Side office in Manhattan.

Brown Harris Stevens shares that Chasanoff first joined the company in 2018. She grew up in a real estate family, surrounded by developers and investors active in the New York area for more than 60 years. She brings a deep-seated passion for real estate and an innate ability to help buyers identify and secure their next home, the company says.

“I’m thrilled to return to Brown Harris Stevens, where my career in real estate began,” says Chasanoff. “I’m eager to tap into BHS’s unparalleled resources and management team to deliver exceptional results for my clients once again.”

A Manhattan native and life-long New Yorker, Chasanoff has intimate knowledge of many of New York City’s neighborhoods and premier residential buildings, which she leverages to guide buyers, sellers and investors across Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“We are delighted to welcome Chloe back home,” says Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens. “Her New York roots, strong market instincts, and commitment to client service make her an excellent fit for our culture and a valuable asset to the clients we serve.”

The company says Chasanoff’s work focuses on helping a range of clients, from first-time buyers to seasoned investors, navigate the New York City market. Drawing on her local knowledge and experience, she works with buyers and sellers across Manhattan and Brooklyn to align their real estate decisions with long-term goals.

