Randy and Tiffany Bachman

The Real Brokerage recently announced that Bachman Realty Group (BRG), led by wife and husband Tiffany and Greg Bachman, has joined forces with the company. The team brings 65 agents, further strengthening Real’s growing presence across the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston metros.

The team was founded seven years ago, and in 2025, closed 650 transactions totaling $245 million in value. They joined Real from Fathom Realty, where they were ranked the No. 1 team nationally for four consecutive years.

“Bachman Realty Group exemplifies what it means to build a people-first business that scales with purpose,” said Tamir Poleg, chairman and CEO of The Real Brokerage. “Tiffany and Greg have created an environment where agents are supported, mentored and empowered to succeed. Their commitment to service, particularly within the military community, aligns strongly with Real’s values, and we’re excited to welcome their entire organization to the platform.”

For the Bachmans, Real’s technology and growth model were key factors in the decision to make the move.

“Real’s technology is truly a gamechanger,” Tiffany said. “I was incredibly impressed by how intentional Real is about building a platform that actually helps agents grow. The revenue share model creates meaningful opportunities for our agents, and the overall culture aligns perfectly with how we’ve built our team.”

BRG’s commitment to the military goes beyond helping service members find homes. Each year, the team packs and ships care packages to Texas troops serving overseas, and to date has sent more than 200 care packages in support of active-duty service members.

“We are a veteran-owned company,” Tiffany told RISMedia. “Greg was in the Marine Corps and Army for over 16 years. I always did care packages to him and his troops who were overseas during the holidays when he was deployed, and once he came home, we carried on the tradition of sending packages overseas to troops once we started our business. It grows every year.”

The feedback from their efforts has been extremely gratifying, making their efforts even more worthwhile.

“We have had flags flown overseas for us and returned from troops who have received the packages, and we always get thank you letters and pictures from those who received them,” she says. “Since it is an annual event, we have received great community support as well, with donations and item drop-offs.

“The military has always been very near and dear to our hearts. Greg did two deployments overseas while we were together and married. We had our first child together in between deployments and then he left for another one a few days after our son was born. I spent a lot of time volunteering with other military wives and moms, and it helped while he was overseas. A big percentage of our clients are veterans or active service members and it is a true honor working with them and their families.”

Tiffany knows first-hand how much veterans have given in service to America and their communities, and with Greg, makes sure they understand all they are entitled to when seeking homeownership.

“We want to make sure that veterans are aware of every benefit, loan and tax incentive they get from buying a home in Texas,” she says. “We work with disabled veterans a lot as well. We love all of our clients, but our team has an especially huge heart for the military and law enforcement.”