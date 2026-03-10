California Regional MLS (CRMLS) has announced that it is expanding access to RealReports, the property analysis platform powered by the latest AI, to all users at no additional cost.

Previously, RealReports was available as an opt-in product for individual CRMLS Associations via the Product Co-Op, as stated by the MLS. After seeing such enthusiastic adoption of the platform, CRMLS said it has pushed to make RealReports complementary to all its user base.

“We were excited to see how many of our Associations jumped at the opportunity to offer RealReports, so it felt like it was due time to offer it to every real estate professional we represent,” said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. “Agents and brokers are constantly adapting to being even more efficient and more knowledgeable in an ever-increasingly demanding market. RealReports helps with the heavy lift of going through documents, pulling the most vital and valuable information, and making it easy to present to clients.”

With RealReports, CRMLS stated that users can generate comprehensive property analysis reports pulled from dozens of different sources, affording full breakdowns of variables as disparate as liens, climate risk, zoning details and more. RealReports also boasts an AI tool named ‘Aiden’ that can efficiently answer property questions and summarize the details of other reports.

“CRMLS is one of the most influential voices in organized real estate, so being selected to serve their entire membership is a huge honor,” added James Rogers, co-founder and CEO of RealReports. “The success of the Product Co-Op showed us how much agents value having deeper property intelligence in one place. We’re excited to expand that access and help every CRMLS professional deliver smarter, more informed guidance to their clients.”

CRMLS users can access RealReports via a product tile on their REcore dashboard.

For more information, visit go.crmls.org and realreports.ai.