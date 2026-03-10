Rayse, Inc. announced RAE (Rayse Assistant Engine), a conversational AI built directly into its Agent Value Platform. Designed to function as a personal assistant that lives on the agent’s phone, RAE lets real estate agents log work, update client journeys and drive the entire platform through natural voice or text conversation, distributed through MLS and association partnerships nationwide. The update aims to eliminate the portal-based workflows that have historically limited engagement with prop-tech tools.

The company says the Rayse platform was designed to combat negative consumer sentiment about agents by making the behind-the-scenes work visible: Property research, showing coordination, lender calls, negotiation prep and more.

To use the platform Rayse explains that instead of logging into a portal and clicking through forms, agents simply converse with RAE as they go about their day. RAE understands real estate context, logs activities with appropriate detail and duration, advances client journeys and keeps client-facing portals updated automatically.

“We stopped asking agents to work the way our platform works. Rayse now works the way agents work. They talk or text about what they’re doing, and RAE handles everything else. Their clients see every showing, every call, every hour of prep, automatically,” says Christian Dwiggins, co-CEO of Rayse.

Rayse notes that RAE was built from the ground up inside its system, versus applied by a third-party AI provider so no agent or client data leaves the platform. The architecture is LLM-agnostic, allowing Rayse to evolve with the AI landscape while maintaining enterprise-grade privacy and security standards, a key consideration for the MLS organizations and associations distributing Rayse to their members, the company says.

Upcoming capabilities push RAE further into personal assistant territory: Conversational journey summaries will give agents instant status updates on any client, while proactive reminders will flag stalled journeys, surface forgotten to-dos and suggest next steps.

Rayse says the launch reflects its broader commitment to investing in agents and the company’s engagement strategy centers on masterclass programming with respected industry voices, designed as genuine professional development rather than product promotion. “The philosophy is straightforward,” the release states. “Iinvest in agents first, and platform engagement follows.”



For more information, visit rayse.com.