REMAX® has announced Rhode Island-based HomeSmart Professionals has joined its brand. Owned and operated by Dean deTonnancourt, the brokerage will now operate as REMAX Revolution, bringing more than 300 agents from six offices into the network.

“Dean and his agents add to the leading market share REMAX has in Rhode Island, and we’re excited to welcome them into the global REMAX community,” said REMAX CEO Erik Carlson. “Dean’s decision to convert his operation echoes the moves of several other broker/owners this past year. They’re seeing the massive value REMAX offers their agents—for both now and the future.”

REMAX shares that deTonnancourt, a former REMAX agent himself, built his brokerage with the agent at the center of every decision and says that philosophy will continue as the company aligns with the REMAX brand.

“REMAX is truly agent-focused,” said deTonnancourt. “The branding, marketing and tools are all built and designed with the agent in mind.”

With more than three decades in real estate, deTonnancourt spent seven years of his career as a REMAX agent before becoming a broker and bringing the Keller Williams brand to Rhode Island in 2000. In early 2014, he pioneered yet another unknown brand to the marketplace, launching HomeSmart Professionals, the franchise’s first location on the East Coast and now says he’s excited to return to a brand known for its No. 1 brand awareness.

“REMAX stands out not only for its tools, but especially for its brand recognition,” deTonnancourt said. “As a broker, having access to a larger network and robust resources for both myself and my agents is critical. The global reach of the REMAX brand makes this move an easy choice.”

This conversion is the latest of several high-performing brokerages choosing to join REMAX, the company said. Recent conversions include REMAX Your Community Realty and REMAX Connect Realty in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; REMAX Welcome Home in St. John’s, Florida; and REMAX Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.

REMAX has more than 145,000 agents and more than 8,500 offices in over 120 countries and territories.

For more information, visit www.remax.com.