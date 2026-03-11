Premier Sotheby’s International Realty names CFO, promotes two

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, headquartered in Naples, Florida, has named and promoted Abigail Tezniarz to chief financial officer and promoted Melissa Morehouse to associate vice president of marketing operations and Frank Russell to associate vice president of creative services.

Tezniarz joined the brokerage in 2004 and has advanced through progressively senior financial roles, including assistant controller, controller and vice president of finance. As CFO, she oversees accounting, budgeting, cash management, risk management and long-range financial planning across the firm’s operations in Florida and North Carolina.

Real Appoints Jason Cassity as Chief Growth Officer

The Real Brokerage announced the appointment of Jason Cassity as chief growth officer, a newly created executive role designed to accelerate the company’s already rapid growth and continue to build the industry’s most innovative, collaborative agent community.

Cassity joins the executive team after 13 years as a top-producing Realtor® and team leader in San Diego, where he built and led a high-performing real estate team. He also served as a growth ambassador for the company, partnering closely with agents and leadership to attract top talent and strengthen community engagement.

In his new role, Cassity will be responsible for architecting, leading and accelerating the company’s growth strategy for its brokerage business. He will own the vision and execution of scalable agent acquisition, activation and engagement initiatives, partnering closely with the company’s growth ambassadors and top agents to drive sustainable expansion across markets.

Three Zillow execs move up

Zillow is making changes to its leadership team. The company recently announced the promotions of three current company executives. They include Christopher Roberts as chief product officer, Marissa Brooks as senior vice president of corporate affairs and Jon Lim as senior vice president of rentals product and business operations.

Howard Hanna names Hal Gavzie to post in New York

Howard Hanna NYC, the Manhattan flagship of the country’s largest family-owned brokerage, has appointed Hal D. Gavzie as executive director of business development. After 25-plus years in New York real estate, including senior roles at Douglas Elliman, Corcoran and Town, Gavzie is joining to help drive Howard Hanna NYC’s next phase of disciplined growth following its acquisition of Elegran Real Estate. He will work closely with CEO Michael Rossi on recruiting top agents, expanding listing inventory and scaling an agent-first culture backed by Howard Hanna’s national platform.

eXp Realty launches in Luxembourg

eXp Realty has officially launched in Luxembourg, appointing industry veteran Karim Layouni to lead its expansion in one of Europe’s most internationally connected property markets, with plans to build a high-quality, cross-border agent network focused on long-term professional growth.

The latest launch marks the next phase of the company’s international expansion in 2026, with the goal to operate across 50 countries by 2030, delivering the most agent-centric real estate model in the world.

Layouni has more than 12 years’ experience in the Luxembourg sector and extensive senior management experience in Belgium. “Traditional, standardised brokerage models are reaching their limits,” he said. “The market has changed, client expectations have changed, and agents need platforms that support long-term professional growth rather than restricting it.”

City Real Estate Expands Further into Bay Area

City Real Estate, located in the San Francisco Bay area, is making a major push into Marin County with a new flagship office in Kentfield and the merger of two established Marin Side firms, Alamere Real Estate and Tam Realty, who together recorded $123 million in sales volume in 2025.

The new headquarters will anchor City Real Estate | Marin’s expanded footprint. The firm projects that its Marin production will increase from roughly $40 million annually to $200 million this year alone, with a longer term goal of reaching $500 million in Marin volume in the coming years.

Realty ONE Group expands with new Arizona location

Realty ONE Group announced the grand opening of its new location in the heart of Goodyear Square, in Goodyear, Arizona. Spanning nearly 5,200 square feet of modern-industrial design, the office is led by Managing Broker Leah Wolfe-Kraemer, with more than two decades of experience in the local market. With the new flagship now open, Realty ONE Group aims to further strengthen its presence in one of Arizona’s fastest-growing regions.

Corcoran Reverie partners with Housify

Corcoran Reverie, a luxury real estate brokerage operating along Florida’s Scenic Highway 30A, announced an exclusive partnership with Housify, a property valuation and analytics platform built for 30A’s luxury real estate market. Leveraging more than 15 years of combined transactional data, market fluctuations and proprietary engineering, Housify delivers precise real estate valuations.

Fathom expands in New Jersey

Fathom Realty has extended its reach in southern New Jersey by adding EXIT Homestead Realty Professionals. The EXIT franchise’s 50-plus agents will join Fathom’s cloud-based intelliAgent platform and its recently launched Fathom Elevate concierge plan, which offers marketing support, lead generation, transaction coordination and coaching services designed to help agents focus on revenue-generating work.

Raveis adds company for the Berkshires

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance has entered a strategic partnership with Lance Vermeulen Real Estate, Inc., adding the independent brokerage into its network and establishing Raveis’ first offices in the Berkshires.

The firm has served clients in Massachusetts’ Berkshire County, western New York state and northern Connecticut for more than 25 years. It will integrate operations and begin doing business as William Raveis Real Estate, and Vermeulen will continue as strategic growth sales manager for its Great Barrington and Lenox offices.