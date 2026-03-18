Compass International Holdings announced on March 18 that Sue Yannaccone will serve as chief operating officer. In this new role, she will spearhead enterprise operations for the newly combined company, leading a cross-functional team to drive value for real estate professionals. She comes to the new position after serving as president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Advisors since 2020.

“My sole focus is ensuring that every one of our 340,000 real estate professionals is benefiting directly from the strength of our combined organization,” said Yannaccone. “By leveraging the vast experience, technology and services combined with the distinctness of our nine brands, we have the unique opportunity to arm real estate professionals with everything they need to take their business to new heights.”

Yannaccone will oversee strategy and implementation for scaled technology across the enterprise, while driving alignment across key functions, including agent services, learning and development and value creation. Leveraging a track record across the industry for bringing teams together and breaking down silos, her priority will be delivering a superior experience for real estate professionals across the company’s nine-brand portfolio, helping them save time, grow their business and better serve their clients.

Compass International Holdings Chairman and CEO Robert Reffkin lauded Yannaccone’s experience as invaluable to the company, which closed on its acquisition of Anywhere earlier this year.

“We are building the most agent-centric company in the history of real estate, and Sue is going to make sure we do it the right way,” said Reffkin. “Her experience, her instincts, and her commitment to our people make her an invaluable part of what we’re creating.”

Yannaccone boasts a storied career spanning both brand leadership and enterprise operations at Anywhere, formerly known as Realogy. Following roles as president of ERA Real Estate and regional executive vice president for Coldwell Banker Realty, she most recently served as president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors. In that position, she oversaw both company-owned brokerage and franchise operations encompassing more than 300,000 affiliated agents across six of the industry’s most recognized brands: Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA and Sotheby’s International Realty.

Yannaccone has been honored in the RISMedia Newsmakers Hall of Fame. She also is the founder of What Moves Her, an organization dedicated to empowering women leaders in real estate, as part of her mission to develop the next generation of industry leadership.

Yannaccone began her career in commercial real estate and has since held leadership roles across nearly every corner of the residential business: brokerage, franchising, relocation, referrals and agent services. A Clemson University graduate, she brings more than two decades of experience guiding organizations through growth and transformation.