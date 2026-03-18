The North American luxury real estate market is maintaining its trajectory–one defined by intention, stability, and long-term wealth positioning, according to the latest data from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing (the Institute)’s March 2026 Luxury Market Report.

For luxury real estate professionals, teams and brokerage leaders, understanding this shift is essential to advising clients and positioning listings effectively in a more selective marketplace.

A large and resilient market

North America continues to represent one of the world’s largest luxury residential markets. Industry research estimates the market was valued at $583.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $735.5 billion by 2031, reflecting steady expansion over the next several years.

Several structural factors continue to support this growth. The number of high-net-worth individuals is increasing, generational wealth transfers are accelerating and many affluent households continue to view real estate as a stable store of value within diversified portfolios.

Importantly, luxury buyers are also less sensitive to mortgage rate fluctuations. A significant portion of high-end transactions are completed with cash, allowing the luxury segment to remain active even when interest rates influence broader housing markets.

A market showing stability

The Institute’s market data also highlights the luxury sector’s resilience while illustrating a shift toward balance.

Luxury single-family home prices increased 1.1% year over year in February, while the attached luxury segment, including high-end condominiums, experienced a 2.8% decline. Looking at the longer trend, prices remained stable, with single-family luxury homes rising roughly 3% over two years and attached properties increasing 4.5% during the same period.

Sales activity has also remained steady. Luxury single-family transactions increased 3.9% year over year, while the attached market remained largely unchanged—demonstrating continued engagement from affluent buyers despite broader economic uncertainty.

Inventory patterns tell another important story. During 2025, luxury listings increased significantly compared with 2024, with some markets seeing inventory levels rise as much as 40%. By early 2026, however, that momentum has begun to plateau.

For agents and brokers, this shift reinforces the growing importance of quality positioning and presentation. Design, condition, location, and marketing execution have become key differentiators in a market where days on market are gradually increasing.

Momentum returns in 2026

Despite overall moderation, recent months show renewed activity as the market moves toward the spring season.

Luxury single-family transactions increased 18.9% month-over-month, while the attached segment rose 21.2% compared with January 2026. This surge reflects seasonal patterns but is notable given that inventory growth has plateaued and new listings have declined.

Pricing trends also reveal a nuanced dynamic. Median sold prices for luxury single-family homes rose 2.3% month-over-month, while the attached market declined 9.1%. This divergence seems to be largely driven by the price segments currently active in the market.

The continued strength of ultra-luxury

One of the most important trends for luxury professionals is the continued strength of the ultra-luxury segment.

Sales above $10 million remain strong across major markets, and transactions above $20 million and even $50 million have grown in recent years. This reflects both the expanding global population of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and the limited supply of truly exceptional properties.

Lifestyle is now the primary driver

Perhaps the most important shift in today’s luxury market is how affluent buyers view property. Increasingly, homes are being purchased as lifestyle infrastructure rather than purely financial assets.

Privacy and security are major priorities, driving demand for gated estates and private compounds. Wellness has also become central to luxury design, with homes featuring spa facilities, fitness centers, and expansive outdoor spaces. Flexibility is equally important, as buyers seek homes that support remote work, extended family visits and multi-generational living.

What this means for luxury professionals

For luxury real estate professionals, the implications are clear: Today’s market rewards expertise, strategy, and storytelling.

Agents who can combine market intelligence, strategic pricing, and sophisticated marketing will be best positioned to succeed.

To read the full report, visit: https://www.luxuryhomemarketing.com/real-estate-agents/ILHM-luxury-report.html

Now is the time to deepen your expertise. Leverage insights from The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, stay informed through their monthly reports, and position yourself as the trusted voice your clients rely on to navigate a market built on confidence, balance, and long-term value.