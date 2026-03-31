Inside Real Estate announced the launch of Streams, an AI-powered mobile app designed to help real estate agents respond faster, stay proactive and convert more opportunities while on the go. Streams is available first for BoldTrail users, and shortly after for BoomTown users, with additional platforms coming soon as part of Inside Real Estate’s broader AI rollout.

According to the company, the app is the latest innovation driving the AI Advantage, its strategic framework for outcome-driven AI built to help agents engage faster, act on high-intent signals and close more business. The app aims to deliver real-time lead signals, urgent follow-ups and AI-powered assistance directly to agents’ phones.

“AI is everywhere in the conversation right now, but flash without impact doesn’t mean much to the real estate professionals we serve,” said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. “The difference between AI that sounds impressive and AI that actually closes deals comes down to two things. First, the intelligence behind it—AI is only as powerful as the breadth, depth, and quality of its inputs. We’ve spent decades building what no one else in this space has: tens of millions of leads, hundreds of millions of behavioral signals, trillions of data points, all analyzed and optimized to drive outcomes. Second, the ability to act on that intelligence effortlessly; not just a simpler interface, but the power of conversation, meeting agents where they are, in the moment that matters.”

The company notes that Streams serves as the mobile activation layer of the BoldTrail AI Advantage, connecting signals generated across the broader ecosystem—including HomeSearch AI, Learning Alerts and Concierge AI—allowing agents to receive timely insights and act on them immediately.

“Our goal with Streams was to remove the gap between when a lead signals intent and when an agent can respond,” said Julia Laurin, chief product officer at Inside Real Estate. “By combining real-time signals with an AI assistant in a mobile-first experience, we’re helping agents stay proactive wherever their day takes them. The early results have been incredibly encouraging, with beta users showing three times more conversations and up to a 250% increase in productivity. What excites me most is what this points toward: an AI layer that drives immediate, measurable value for agents from day one. Streams is the first expression of that vision.”

One Beta participant shared his experience: “I’ve been using the Streams app, and it’s been working really well—so much so that I have acquired two more clients. I’ve taken them out for viewings right off the hop, and conversations are easy, fluid, and timely. I feel like I have a lot more creative space here in terms of what I can do to help my real-time research so that I’m being relevant when people are initiating conversation. The notifications, the user interface, and the quick response are all good.”

For more information, visit www.boldtrail.com.