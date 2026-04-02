Beacon has announced the launch of Beacon Inbox, a new feature that automatically captures showing activity and buyer feedback, and delivers it to seller reports in real time.

The feature integrates with ShowingTime+, a Zillow Group brand, and Aligned Showings, allowing agents to consolidate showing confirmations, cancellations and feedback without manual entry.

According to the company, the number one complaint homesellers have during the listing process is feeling left in the dark. Meanwhile, their agents often spend significant time manually forwarding updates, relaying feedback and responding to routine inquiries—tasks that can limit their ability to focus on pricing strategy, negotiations and client advisory.

The company explains that each agent receives a unique Beacon forwarding email address, which can be added to notification settings within ShowingTime+ or Aligned Showings. Once connected, Beacon Inbox automatically captures showing activity and maps it to the appropriate listing report.

“Listing agents spend more time forwarding showing feedback emails than they do on actual strategy,” said Jimmy Mackin, co-founder of Beacon. “We built Beacon Inbox to eliminate that busywork entirely. No more being the middleman.”

“Sellers who feel informed are confident sellers. Confident sellers leave better reviews and refer more business,” said Chris Smith, co-founder of Beacon and bestselling author of The Conversion Code. “This is a reputation tool disguised as a convenience feature.”

The launch of Beacon Inbox marks the platform’s expansion from report generation into real-time data ingestion, with additional showing provider integrations expected in future updates, a release noted.

For more information, visit buildyourbeacon.com.