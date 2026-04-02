Home shopping often starts with excitement and a quiet question in the back of every buyer’s mind: Can I really afford this? List prices and online calculators offer clues, but they lack a realistic view of all the costs a buyer needs to factor in to move forward with a home, leaving many buyers guessing what they can afford.

Zillow is taking the guesswork out of homebuying with a new way to shop based on a Zillow Home Loans pre-approval, helping buyers understand what they can afford, the company says. Shoppers who get a commitment-free pre-approval with Zillow Home Loans can search listings with a personalized, clear snapshot of which homes truly fit their budget.

With this tool, buyers get a more comprehensive, transparent view of the costs for a specific home including taxes, HOA fees and current interest rates. This experience is powered by data based on their personal financial situation, allowing consumers to learn why a higher-priced home may still be within reach or why a lower-priced one may stretch their budget once additional costs are included, the company noted.

Clear signals, less uncertainty

This shopping experience introduces straightforward guidance directly into search and listing views and empowers buyers to make informed decisions. Zillow says each home is labeled with clear indicators based on a buyer’s pre-approval limit suggesting if a home is within their pre-approval or not. Rather than forcing decisions, these signals help buyers focus their search on homes that align with their financial reality while still leaving room for judgment and flexibility.

Built for how buyers shop

Today’s buyers expect the same level of clarity and personalization they receive in other major financial decisions, and this integrated shopping tool delivers the connected experience buyers want on Zillow. Buyers can get a Zillow Home Loans Verified Pre-Approval through a guided digital flow that securely verifies information to help them get mortgage-ready faster, shop home listings on Zillow with their pre-approval amount, and after having their offer accepted and applying with Zillow Home Loans, track loan milestones and complete related tasks in the closing dashboard all in one secure, connected view, the company notes.

Confidence changes the experience

Zillow adds that buyers who understand their true purchasing power through a Zillow Home Loans Verified Pre-Approval can move faster, make confident offers and avoid surprises late in the transaction. By removing uncertainty earlier in the journey, tools like this can help make homebuying more efficient.

The verified pre-approval shopping experience launches first in Zillow’s mobile app (iOS) and will be available on Android and on the website later this year. Zillow adds that while no tool can eliminate every challenge of buying a home, bringing verified affordability into the shopping experience marks an important step toward a more transparent, less stressful way to buy for a home.

For more information visit https://www.zillow.com/.