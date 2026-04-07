Above, Victor Arlandi, second from left, and Kevin Arlandi, third from left, of Central Real Estate Argentina accept the Brokerage Leadership Award from LeadingRE Chairperson of the Board Michael Saunders, left, (Michael Saunders & Company) and LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma, far right.

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® recently recognized top-performing member firms and individuals at its annual Awards Gala, held last month at Wynn Las Vegas. The event marked the conclusion of LeadingRE LIMITLESS, a series of conferences that brought together real estate professionals from nearly 30 countries to focus on growth, innovation and collaboration.

“Our award winners exemplify the excellence and leadership that define this network,” said LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma. “Their dedication to clients, their commitment to their people, and their impact in the communities they serve are what make them truly deserving of this recognition.”

The network’s top company honor, the Diamond Award, was presented to firms demonstrating strong performance and engagement across LeadingRE’s programs. Honorees included Baird & Warner, Michael Saunders & Company, Smith & Associates Real Estate, Charter One Realty, Dickens Mitchener, Lois Schneider Realtor, and Town & Shore Real Estate.

Kevin Arlandi and Victor Arlandi of Central Real Estate Argentina received the Brokerage Leadership Award. Dickson Realty received the Most Innovative Brokerage Award.

Community impact honors went to Ebby Halliday Companies, which received the Brokerage Good Things Award, and Christina Tran of Harry Norman, REALTORS®, who earned the Agent Good Things Award.

RedKey Realty Leaders received the Most Innovative Office Design Award.

Referral of the Year awards were presented across several categories, recognizing the Broker to Broker award, including WEICHERT, REALTORS® and Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate; Cross Border: Park Lane Properties and The London Broker; and Commercial: Davis Realtors® and Residential Properties Ltd.

Service awards recognized long-standing contributions from industry professionals, including the Chairman’s Service Award presented to Elizabeth McGrath, Baird & Warner, and the President’s Service Award presented to Chris Dobbie, Barfoot & Thompson; Lauren Hodge, Lake Norman Realty, Inc.; David Horn, Bellator Real Estate; Janet Hubbard, Windermere Signature Properties; LaMonica Hummel, Windermere Real Estate; Suzanne Kovalsky, Turpin Real Estate, Inc.; Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty; Susan Lewis, Janet McAfee Real Estate; Jose Matos, Howard Hanna | Coach Real Estate Associates;Robin Morris, Phyllis Browning Company; and Shira Rosenhaft, Brown Harris Stevens.

Additional recognitions included the Crown of Excellence award, presented to Howard Hanna Allen Tate Company, Carolina One Real Estate, Ansley Real Estate – Christie’s International Real Estate, Dickens Mitchener, Platinum Group, REALTORS®, Marx-Bensdorf Realtors®, and Vista Encantada REALTORS®, LLC, as well as the Million Dollar Club award, presented to Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate; the Global Alliance Club award, awarded to The Keyes Company.

The Pinnacle Award, recognizing firms with the most outgoing revenue-generating referrals, was presented to Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; Carolina One Real Estate; Intracoastal Realty Corporation; Dickens Mitchener; Greenwood King Properties; Platinum Group, REALTORS®; Marx-Bensdorf Realtors®; and Vista Encantada REALTORS®, LLC.

The Peak Production Award, recognizing revenue-generating sales volume in 2025, was presented to Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; Carolina One Real Estate; Ansley Real Estate – Christie’s International Real Estate; Dickens Mitchener; Janet McAfee Real Estate; Marx-Bensdorf Realtors®; and Doris Bader Immobilien.

For more information, visit LeadingRE.com.