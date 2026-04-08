Rechat has announced the launch of AI Memo, a built-in conversation intelligence tool designed to capture, transcribe and structure client interactions across the real estate workflow, aiming to help agents improve follow up and identify missed opportunities. The feature is now available to all Rechat users at no additional cost.

AI Memo enables agents to document conversations in real time, the company stated, whether recording in-person meetings or dictating voice memos after the fact, transforming those interactions into organized, actionable insights. The tool is powered by Rechat’s AI assistant, Lucy, which includes a built-in coaching layer to provide feedback directly inside the platform.

“Real estate does not happen at a desk and it does not happen in neatly scheduled meetings,” said Shayan Hamidi, founder and CEO of Rechat. “It happens in kitchens, in cars, after showings, and between appointments. AI Memo was built for that reality. Whether an agent records a meeting or simply talks through what just happened, Rechat turns it into structured memory, actionable follow up, and real coaching.”

Rechat stated that the launch aims to address a common challenge for agents managing multiple client interactions. According to the company, research shows people forget 50% of what was said in a conversation within an hour, and 70% by the next morning, creating gaps in follow-up and client service.

“Research shows people speak three times faster than they type,” said Emil Sedgh, chief technology officer at Rechat. “AI Memo’s voice dictation puts that speed to work after showings, open houses, and any conversation that never happens on a screen.”

AI Memo includes two capture modes, Rechat noted, allowing agents to either record meetings live with client permission or dictate voice memos after in-person conversations. Each interaction is analyzed through Lucy Insights. Rather than producing raw transcripts, the system generates structured summaries with key takeaways and suggested next steps, making information easier to act on. All notes are automatically connected to Rechat contacts and transactions and marketing records, eliminating the need for manual data entry.

“The agents who win client relationships aren’t the ones with better memory,” said Audie Chamberlain, vice president of strategic growth and communications at Rechat. “They’re the ones with better systems. AI Memo is that system, and because it lives inside Rechat, there’s nothing new to learn, no new app to download, and no additional cost. You turn it on, and every conversation from that point forward has a record.”

AI Memo is available now to all Rechat customers at no additional cost, with activation managed through the platform’s admin settings.

For more information, visit rechat.ai.