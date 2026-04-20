The Miami Association of Realtors® (MIAMI) and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® (RWorld), along with their respective MLSs are merging into a single association and MLS, creating one of the nation’s largest Realtor associations.

In a release, the two associations said the merger, effective May 11, 2026, will have a combined membership of 93,000 members and will now be titled Miami and South Florida REALTORS®, pending approval by NAR.

The two leaders who led the merger effort will lead the newly combined organization. They include Alfredo Pujol, chairman of the board of MIAMI, who will serve as the first chairman of the board. RWorld President Jonathan Dolphus will be the 2026 chair-elect and 2027 chairman of the board. Katherine Arteta will be the 2027 chair-elect.

“Two of the strongest MLS and Realtor organizations in the U.S. are now one, building on South Florida’s momentum as a global real estate powerhouse and shaping the industry’s next frontier,” Pujol said. “This is a win for South Florida, our 93,000 collective members, and their clients. Our members will have broader, more fluid access to the data, tools and services they need—without the limitations or complexity of multiple memberships. Ultimately, this will allow South Florida Realtors to deliver an even higher level of service.”

The merger fully integrates one of the largest U.S. local Realtor associations–MIAMI, with 56,000 members and RWorld, with 37,000 members. The release states that together, the 93,000 membership is larger than 47 state associations, more than double the next largest local association in the U.S. at 43,000 members and about 33 percent larger than the next largest in the world.

MIAMI and RWorld sold $69 billion in total real estate volume in 2025, the associations noted.

Teresa King Kinney and Dionna Hall will lead the newly formed association as co-CEOs, carrying forward a legacy of more than 60 years of women’s leadership, the associations shared.

At the end of 2026, Kinney will retire from her 33-year career leading MIAMI. She announced her retirement plans on February 20, 2026. This leadership transition supports continuity and stability, with Hall remaining in the role as CEO of Miami and South Florida REALTORS® & BeachesMLS in 2027 and beyond.

Division boards for both organizations will preserve the cultures their members have long valued, the associations noted. Upon merger completion, Evian White De Leon, MIAMI chief operating officer and chief legal counsel, will be the Miami and South Florida REALTORS® COO and chief of the MIAMI REALTORS® division. Kim Hansen, RWorld COO, will be COO of BeachesMLS and Chief of RWorld Division.

“This merger reflects the continued growth and evolution of the South Florida real estate market,” said Dolphus, who will become the first African American chairman of the board in the history of both MIAMI REALTORS® and RWorld. “By bringing our organizations together, we are creating a more connected and efficient Association and MLS, one that delivers complete MLS data, expanded access to tools and services, and a simpler way for our members to do business. Together, we’re focused on helping our members become more profitable and successful in the global marketplace.”

After the merger is complete, the release noted that both MLSs will initially continue to operate as separate entities. The MLSs will be combined in the near future, offering a complete data set and forming the third-largest MLS in the nation with about 93,000 subscribers, the association said.

When formed, the Miami and South Florida Realtors® Beaches MLS will be the largest MLS owned by one U.S. Realtor association, according to the release. Members will have access to Flexmls and Matrix and more than 2,830 educational seminars each year and over 300 marketing tools, products and services, the release noted.

The new organization also further expands and enhances MIAMI’s global program, with collectively more than 437 signed international agreements with global real estate associations. The associations said this generates substantial referral business and other opportunities with partner organizations throughout the world, increasing the association’s international leverage and capacity as it continues to promote South Florida to buyers, investors, tourists and global corporations worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.miamiandrworld.com/.