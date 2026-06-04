Lofty has announced the launch of its new Client Transaction Portal, designed to give homebuyers and sellers real-time visibility into their transactions while allowing agents to maintain control over their internal workflows.

Delivered through the Closely app and integrated directly within Lofty Transactions, the company stated that the new portal enables agents to share transaction process, documents and e-signature requests with clients through a centralized, mobile-friendly experience. Agents can choose which transaction stages and documents are visible, creating greater transparency for clients without exposing back-office operations.

Lofty noted that the launch addresses one of the most common challenges in real estate transactions: keeping clients informed while maintaining the hundreds of moving parts involved in getting a deal to the closing table.

According to the National Association of Realtors®, agents are responsible for nearly 200 tasks during a typical home purchase or sale transaction. Lofty’s new Client Transaction Portal helps streamline communication by replacing scattered email chains, text messages and status update calls with a single destination where clients can access important information in real time.

“The Client Transaction Portal has completely changed how we communicate during transactions. Our clients love having one place to see updates, sign documents, and track progress in real time without constant calls or emails. It’s made the entire experience smoother and far more transparent,” said Adam Gillespie, Realtor® and Al and CRM coach.

Clients can access the portal from any device, according to a release, allowing them to track transaction milestones, review and sign documents electronically, and securely upload files directly to their agent. At the same time, agents receive notifications when clients upload or remove documents, helping ensure everyone stays aligned throughout the process.

Key features of the Client Transaction Portal include:

Client-facing transaction portals activated directly from the transaction details page

Visibility controls that allow agents to determine which clients can access transaction information

Real-time transaction progress tracking

Document review and e-signature capabilities within the Closely app

Secure two-way document exchange between agents and clients

Automatic synchronization of uploaded files back into Lofty Transactions

Email and push notifications when clients upload or delete documents

Preview functionality that allows agents to see the client experience before sending invitations

“Our new Client Transaction Portal was designed to eliminate document slowdowns, improve workflow transparency and meet both clients and agents where they are—on the go,” said Henry Li, CTO of Lofty. “With real time access to a centralized hub of essential documents and transaction data, the portal will help remove the friction often associated with the lengthy and arduous process. By more intentionally integrating clients into the transaction flow, we aim to create a more collaborative, trusting and productive real estate experience for both parties.”

For more information, visit lofty.com.