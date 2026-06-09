Forbes Global Properties has announced that its 2026 Global Conference will take place June 9-12 at the Angsana Corfu Resort & Spa in Corfu, Greece.

Designed exclusively for brokerage owners and senior managers, the annual leadership event will bring together members representing 27 countries for curated discussions, networking opportunities and insights into the evolving global real estate landscape.

The conference will be hosted by Roula Rouva | Forbes Global Properties, the exclusive Forbes Global Properties member in Greece. Founded in 2003, the firm has earned recognition as Greece’s Best Real Estate Agency for nine consecutive years and is consistently ranked among Europe’s top-performing agencies, a release stated The company serves international buyers, sellers and investors throughout Greece’s premier residential markets.

“The Global Conference reflects the strength and international reach of our network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Bringing our brokerage leaders together in one room creates an incomparable environment for sharing ideas, deepening relationships, and shaping the future of residential real estate worldwide.”

“We are honored to welcome our distinguished colleagues to Corfu,” said Roula Rouva, founder and CEO of Roula Rouva | Forbes Global Properties. “Greece has long served as a meeting place of cultures, ideas, and people, making it the perfect backdrop for meaningful dialogue. We look forward to sharing the warmth of Greek hospitality and fostering lasting connections across this exceptional global network.”

The conference will feature property tours, fireside chats, expert presentations and panel discussions with leading voices from real estate, business and development.

Featured programming includes:

Leadership welcome and industry updates

Opening remarks and member introductions from:

Michael Jalbert

Roula Rouva

Marcus Benussi

Expert perspectives

Conference attendees will hear insights from:

Peter C. Hung

Iam King

Patrick Bain

Concierge Auctions

Alex Athanassoulas

Global market and development discussions

Featured speakers include:

Ken Jacobs

Bambang Kajairi

Billy Nash

Jose Ribes Bas

Ivan Espinosa de los Monteros

Fanis Stratopoulos

Executive conversations and fireside chats

Additional sessions will feature:

Michael Solomon

Kitty Finstad

Nielson Dinwoodie

Andy Nelson

Quentin Epiney

Mark Smith

Olivier de Chabot-Tramecourt

Daily closing remarks will be delivered by Matt Beall, board chair of Forbes Global Properties, alongside Jalbert.

For more information, visit www.forbesglobalproperties.com.