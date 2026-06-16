Above: Located in one of the world’s most sought-after tropical climates, this 500-acre coastal estate honors the sacred connection between the people, the land and the sea.

Jeff Larsen, managing director of Nanuku Resort Fiji, offers insight into this 500-acre, master-planned coastal estate on Viti Levu’s pristine Adventure Coast. More than a boutique resort, Nanuku offers luxury residential living and rare freehold title land for foreign investors in one of the world’s most sought-after tropical climates. The development is part of Destinations by LeadingRE, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World’s new development program.

What inspired the vision for this development, and how does it reflect or enhance the character of the local community?

The vision for Nanuku Resort Fiji was to create a “home away from home” that offers a front-row seat to the South Pacific, while deeply honoring the Fijian vanua—the sacred connection between the people, the land and the sea.

By blending contemporary luxury with traditional Fijian architecture—such as thatched roofs and woven beams—we’ve created a sanctuary that feels like a natural extension of the landscape. We actively involve the local community through our Batiwai Project, employing over 250 local workers and sourcing fresh ingredients and crafts from neighboring villages and communities.

What types of properties and amenities are included in the development, and how do they cater to the lifestyle needs of future residents?

The development features a mix of freehold beachfront and garden villas, as well as expansive one- to six-bedroom residences. Every homesite is equipped with turnkey infrastructure, including water and underground power. Residents enjoy a “Resort-to-Residential” advantage: the privacy of a gated, 24-hour secured estate combined with the services of a world-class resort. This includes our signature “Villa Mama” service (private butlers and nannies), private plunge pools, a fitness center and direct access to three kilometers of private white-sand beach.

What steps are being taken to ensure sustainability and environmental responsibility in this project?

Sustainability at Nanuku Resort Fiji is an active, daily commitment led by our dedicated sustainability ambassador through the Batiwai Project. Our holistic approach covers:

Marine and Terrestrial Biodiversity: We host twice-weekly coral and mangrove planting sessions for both adults and our Kids’ Club. This includes maintaining a dedicated coral nursery, weekly reef cleanups and quarterly mangrove transplanting.

Waste Management: We operate an on-site glass crushing facility and maintain rigorous recycling partnerships with recycling companies for plastics, glass and paper.

Education and Community: We hold weekly guest presentations to share knowledge on local ecology. Beyond our gates, we conduct monthly outreach to local schools to lead environmental awareness programs. We also provide school maintenance and sponsorship for stationery and clothing, ensuring our environmental goals are deeply integrated with the social well-being of our local Pacific Harbour community.

Describe the lifestyle the community offers.

Nanuku Resort Fiji offers a “barefoot luxury” lifestyle that balances adventure with soulful relaxation. Our location on Fiji’s Coral Coast allows for world-class shark diving, surfing at Frigates Passage and waterfall hiking. The lifestyle is defined by the “Bula Spirit”—a warm, welcoming culture where residents can enjoy treetop dining, traditional meke dancing performances and holistic wellness at the Lomana Spa.

What trends are you seeing in foreign investment in terms of which countries buyers are coming from and what they’re seeking in a property?

We are seeing a significant surge in interest from the United States, Australia and New Zealand. Buyers are moving away from traditional “vacation boxes” and seeking “legacy properties”—homes where they can build multigenerational roots. There is a high demand for “Safe Haven” investments; buyers want political stability, remote work connectivity (supported by our high-speed ICT infrastructure) and a lifestyle that prioritizes wellness and nature over urban density.

What incentives or opportunities are available for foreign investors, and are there any specific legal or financial considerations they should be aware of?

The primary incentive is the rarity of freehold title. Less than 8% of land in Fiji is freehold, and Nanuku is one of the few places offering it, providing permanent ownership security. The Fijian Government also offers attractive tax incentives. Investors should be aware of the Foreign Investment Act, which requires a straightforward registration with the Registrar of Companies, a process we assist our owners in navigating.

How does the development’s location benefit residents, and what transportation, cultural or economic attractions are nearby?

Located in Pacific Harbour, we offer mainland convenience without sacrificing privacy. We are 55 minutes from the capital, Suva, and approximately 2.5 hours from the Nadi International Airport. For more direct access, Nanuku has its own private sealed airstrip for helicopter and charter plane transfers.

Nearby attractions include the Pearl South Pacific Championship Golf Course and the Beqa Lagoon, world-renowned for its marine biodiversity.

Is the development complete? What are your long-term goals for integrating this development into the broader community?

Following a major $12 million luxury redesign completed in late 2024/early 2025, the resort and core infrastructure are fully operational. We are currently in the final marketing phase for our premier beachfront lots within the Nanuku Ocean and Beach Estates. Our long-term goal is to continue evolving as a model for sustainable, community-integrated luxury, where the resort and private residences function as a single, harmonious ecosystem.

What is the price range for the community?

Pricing for our luxury villas and land lots typically ranges from $1.5 million to $2 million, depending on the size and location.

Is there anything else you would like to say about the development?

Nanuku is more than a resort; it is a feeling of belonging. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, our focus remains on enriching lives through authentic connection and a lifestyle that prioritizes time, family and nature. Whether it is the peace found in our private sanctuary or the vibrant energy of the “Bula Spirit” shared with our Nanuku tribe and community, every element of Nanuku is designed to leave a lasting, positive impact.

For more information, visit https://nanukuresort.com.

Preview the full collection of Destinations by LeadingRE developments at https://www.destinationsbyleadingre.com.