REMAX® has launched REMAX Golf Lifestyles, a new program designed to help agents develop expertise in golf community living and better serve buyers and sellers seeking a golf-focused lifestyle.

Built on the foundation of Golf Life Navigators, a platform that has connected thousands of golf-focused consumers with communities that fit their lifestyle preferences, the program combines specialized golf community knowledge with the scale and reach of the REMAX network, a release notes.

According to the company, REMAX Golf Lifestyles provides agents with education focused on the unique aspects of golf real estate, helping them better understand the priorities and preferences of buyers and sellers interested in golf communities.

“Consumers are increasingly choosing a home based on how they want to live, not just where they want to live. Golf real estate is a clear example of that shift,” said Chris Lim, REMAX president and chief growth officer. “REMAX Golf Lifestyles provides education to agents, so they understand this in-demand lifestyle. At the same time, buyers and sellers are connected with real estate experts who know the ins and outs of golf communities.”

The launch follows REMAX’s acquisition of Gold Lifestyle Navigators, bringing the platform’s expertise in golf-focused real estate directly into the REMAX ecosystem, the company notes.

Consumers will be able to search for certified REMAX Golf Lifestyles agents through both the REMAX Golf Lifestyles website and the Gold Life Navigators platform, creating a direct connection between buyers, sellers and agents who understand the nuances of gold community living.

“Golf-focused buyers can look for a lot of different things when considering a new community such as number of courses, maintenance schedule, types of restaurants, and other social activities,” said Jason Becker, REMAX vice president of Lifestyles, co-founder of Golf Life Navigators and PGA of America golf professional. “Now when they find the right community, they can also find a certified REMAX Golf Lifestyles agent to help them make their dream a reality.”

Agents can earn certification through REMAX University® and activate an annual membership to gain access to the program’s resources and benefits.

REMAX says the REMAX Golf Lifestyles membership includes education on golf course operations, knowledge of different golf clubs and communities, connections to golf-focused buyers and sellers, and a professional certification demonstrating expertise in golf community real estate.

The program is available to REMAX affiliates throughout the United States and Canada, excluding Quebec.

REAMX said the initiative reflects growing consumer demand for lifestyle-based home searches, where amenities, community culture and recreational opportunities increasingly influence purchasing decisions.

Interest agents can learn more through REMAX University, while consumers can explore golf communities and connect with certified professionals through Golf Life Navigators.