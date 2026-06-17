The Real Brokerage has announced that entrepreneur and JPAR Real Estate founder JP Piccinini has joined Real as a Growth Leader. In this role, he will work closely with Chief Growth Officer Jason Cassity to support agents, teams and brokerage leaders across the Real network.

Over the course of his career, Piccinini has served as an agent, brokerage owner, franchisee and franchisor, giving him a broad perspective on the real estate industry at every stage of business development. Under this leadership, JPAR grew to approximately 4,000 agents across 22 states, generated more than $5 billion in annual sales volume, becoming one of the nation’s largest brokerages.

“I’ve spent my entire real estate career helping agents grow,” Piccinini said. “I’ve always believed success is about more than production. It’s about building a business that creates freedom, stability and long-term wealth. Real shares that philosophy. It gives agents the tools, collaboration and opportunities to grow their income in multiple ways, and I’m excited to help them unlock that potential.”

Based in Texas, Piccinini will also host regular in-person events throughout the state, including monthly roundtables focused on growth strategies, leadership development and business-building best practices.

“At Real, we’re committed to giving our agent community the resources, technology and opportunities they need to grow thriving businesses and build long-term wealth,” said Cassity. “JP has spent his career building and scaling companies that empower real estate entrepreneurs. He understands what it takes to grow from agent to operator to organization builder, and his experience will be an incredible asset to our community.”

Piccinini brings more than 20 years of residential real estate experience to Real. He began his career in 2005 in Columbia, South Carolina, where he earned Rookie of the Year honors before becoming the market’s top-producing agent. In 2011, he founded JPAR Real Estate in Texas with a mission of empowering agents and brokers through education, collaboration, networking and innovative technology.

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