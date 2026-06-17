PLACE announced that it has appointed Emily Paquette as chief strategy officer, where she will lead the company’s consumer growth strategy, content initiatives and strategic acquisition efforts.

In the newly created role, Paquette will oversee the development of PLACE’s consumer platform, expansion of its content ecosystem and evaluation of acquisition opportunities aimed at strengthening the company’s relationship with homeowners throughout the homeownership lifecycle.

Paquette joins PLACE after serving as CEO of Inman, where she led the real estate media and events company. She brings more than a decade of experience building and scaling media, marketplace and growth-focused businesses.

According to the company, the appointment is part of its ongoing efforts to expand services and resources for homeowners beyond the transaction process. PLACE’s platform is designed to connect consumers with real estate professionals, lenders, inspectors and other service providers while providing tools and information to help homeowners manage and maintain their properties.

“PLACE has always believed that the relationship between consumers and their trusted advisors should extend far beyond a single transaction,” said Ben Kinney, co-founder and CEO of PLACE. “Emily brings a unique combination of media, growth, and strategic leadership experience that will help us deepen our connection with homeowners, expand the value we deliver to them, and accelerate our long-term vision.”

The company says as chief strategy officer, Paquette will focus on initiatives intended to support homeowner engagement throughout various stages of homeownership, including content development and strategic growth opportunities.

“Most companies show up for a single transaction. PLACE has the opportunity to build a lifelong relationship with homeowners,” said Paquette. “The combination of trusted advisors, technology, content, and services creates a powerful foundation for helping people make smarter decisions about one of their most important assets. I’m excited to build a consumer platform that homeowners engage with every day—not just when they’re buying or selling a home—and to accelerate that vision through world-class content, products, and strategic acquisitions.”

PLACE said the appointment aligns with its broader mission of making homeownership easier through a combination of technology, services and professional support.

For more information, visit www.PLACE.com.