Luxury real estate network Forbes Global Properties has announced its expansion into South Africa with South Africa | Forbes Global Properties as its newest network member. The brokerage will be led by Founder Keegan Steyn and represent the network exclusively throughout the country.

According to a release, South Africa | Forbes Global Properties is the first member in Africa and aims to offer a highly personalized, relationship-driven approach and introduce a level of service and expertise tailored specifically to the market.

Headquartered in Cape Town, the firm will focus exclusively on luxury residential offerings throughout the country, including the celebrated architectural masterpieces, iconic estates, private coastal residences and rare lifestyle retreats, Forbes Global Properties writes.

“It is a pleasure to welcome South Africa | Forbes Global Properties to our worldwide network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “South Africa offers extraordinary lifestyle, architectural and investment opportunities, and Keegan’s experience representing some of the country’s most notable transactions makes him uniquely positioned to lead our presence in this important market.”

“We are proud to define a new benchmark in South Africa,” said Steyn. “By combining deep local knowledge with the international reach of Forbes Global Properties, we are ensuring that the country’s most coveted homes are represented with the visibility, distinction and sophistication they deserve.”

Forbes Global Properties operates across 35 countries and more than 600 locations.

For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.