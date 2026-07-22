Stellar MLS has announced the REALTORS® Association of Citrus County (RACC) as its newest corporate shareholder, expanding access to technology, tools, data and support to real estate professionals throughout Florida’s largest MLS coverage area, while connecting RACC members to the scale, service and stability of a nearly 80,000-customer MLS community.

According to a release, this partnership aims to enable RACC to maintain its autonomy, identity and day-to-day operations. By becoming a corporate shareholder, RACC gains an ownership stake in Stellar MLS, which will serve as the exclusive MLS provider for RACC’s members, Stellar MLS notes. RACC members gain access to a broader coverage area, enhanced technology, reliable data partnerships and a wide range of tools and services designed to help valued brokers and agents work with greater clarity and confidence, the release states.

“We are delighted to welcome the REALTORS® Association of Citrus County as Stellar MLS’s new corporate shareholder,” said Shayne Fairley, CEO of Stellar MLS. “This partnership represents another important step in expanding the reach and strength of our marketplace. We look forward to working together to deliver even greater value to brokers, agents and the consumers they serve.”

Stellar notes RACC represents approximately 950 real estate brokers and agents providing education, advocacy and resources to enhance professionalism, promote homeownership and protect private property rights.

“As an association, our responsibility is to continually invest in the success of our members,” said Keith Pullias, president of RACC. “When our members spoke, our Board listened. Joining Stellar MLS represents more than a technology upgrade; it’s a commitment to providing the resources, reach and opportunities our REALTORS® asked for.”

Marsha Coleman, association executive at RACC said, “Over the past several years, we consistently heard one message: our REALTORS® wanted access to Stellar MLS. We listened, explored every option and today we’re proud to deliver on that request. This partnership gives our members access to one of the nation’s largest MLS platforms while positioning them for greater opportunities, expanded market exposure and the innovative tools they need to serve their clients at the highest level.”

For more information, visit www.stellarmls.com.