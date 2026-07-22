Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced the addition of 20 new member companies in the first half of 2026. The new members span North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

According to a release, the selected brokerages differentiate themselves through deep community ties, local market expertise and the agility to respond quickly to evolving client needs. LeadingRE’s model aims to enable these independently owned firms to maintain their autonomy and local identity while gaining access to its worldwide referral network, collaborative resources and shared best practices, the firm stated.

“In changing market cycles local expertise is paramount, and these companies are all deeply embedded in their communities, combining expert insight with longstanding trusted relationships,” said Kate Reisinger, CRP, chief operating officer of LeadingRE. “We’re delighted to see our network go from strength to strength, combining local expertise and global reach, creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration across regions.”

“With new businesses joining from around the world, we continue to expand referral opportunities across more than 70 countries, alongside technology, learning and peer collaboration that strengthen long-term competitiveness,” added Chris Dietz, president of Global Operations at LeadingRE.

With the new member firms, the network now represents over 500 firms with approximately 129,000 real estate professionals operating in more than 70 countries worldwide, LeadingRE noted.

The full list of new members joining LeadingRE in H1 2026 is as follows:

United States

Lang Realty (Boca Raton, Florida, United States)

Munroe Properties (Bald Head Island, North Carolina, United States)

MYNY (Brooklyn, New York, United States)

Nebraska Realty (Omaha, Nebraska, United States)

Waterman Real Estate (Melbourne, Florida, United States)

Africa

Joelka Property Management (Abidjan, Ivory Coast)

Riviera Invest (Sidi Daoud, La Marsa, Tunisia)

Asia Pacific

The Cooper Group (Nelson, New Zealand)

Lucy Estates (Seoul, Korea)

Canada

Yukon’s Real Estate Advisors (Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada)

Europe

Della Valle Immobilien AG (Lucerne, Switzerland)

Doerfert Forbes Global Properties (Hamburg, Germany)

GESTPROPIEDAD (Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain)

MATIM LUXURY (Zonza, France)

Miells Real Estate (Monaco)

Next Real Estate (Vlorë, Albania)

Latin America

Mundo Urbano (Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City, Mexico)

Renaissance Realty (Paramaribo, Suriname)

ZihuaBello (Guerrero, Mexico)

Middle East

Chas Everitt International Property Group (Dubai expansion from Johannesburg, South Africa)

For more information, visit LeadingRE.com.