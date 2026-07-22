Second Century Ventures (SCV) announced a partnership with the Asociación Mexicana de Profesionales Inmobiliarios (AMPI), which represents thousands of real estate professionals through more than 100 local sections throughout Mexico. SCV operates REACH, with programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and the Middle East.

Under the agreement, SCV and AMPI will collaborate to advance technology adoption, share global best practices, expand educational and innovation-focused programming, connect AMPI members directly with REACH’s portfolio of companies and pursue initiatives that support Mexico’s real estate sector’s digital transformation. According to a release, the partnership also establishes a framework for innovation assessments, market research, benchmarking studies and other efforts to understand the evolving needs of Mexico’s real estate professionals.

The agreement was formalized during the REACH LATAM program held earlier this year in Monterrey, Mexico.

“Mexico isn’t a market we’re entering—it’s a community we’re committing to,” said Dave Garland, managing partner of Second Century Ventures. “The talent, the ambition, and the heart of Mexico’s real estate professionals are superb, and they deserve a direct line to the best technology and boldest ideas on the planet. Standing beside AMPI—an institution that has protected and elevated this profession for nearly seventy years—we are going to make sure Mexican practitioners aren’t just keeping pace with the future of real estate. They’re helping build it.”

SCV notes that AMPI has served Mexico’s real estate profession for nearly seven decades, promoting professionalism, ethics, education and industry advancement through a nationwide network of local associations.

“AMPI has long believed that Mexico’s real estate industry is strongest when it combines local expertise with global collaboration,” said Jenny Rivas, president of AMPI. “Our longstanding relationship with NAR has strengthened our profession for years, and this partnership with Second Century Ventures marks the next evolution of that collaboration. Together, we are creating new opportunities for our members to embrace innovation, connect with global technology leaders, and help shape the future of real estate across Mexico.”

The collaboration aims to further expand SCV’s global network of strategic industry partnerships and reinforces REACH LATAM’s role as the region’s leading real estate technology accelerator. By combining REACH’s regional presence with AMPI’s nationwide network of professionals, the partnership creates a single platform to accelerate innovation, strengthen cross-border collaboration, and deliver meaningful technology to professionals across one of the world’s most active real estate corridors, the release noted.

“For more than a decade, we’ve partnered with outstanding entrepreneurs building technologies that transform real estate,” said Tyler Thompson, managing partner, Second Century Ventures and REACH. “Mexico continues to emerge as one of Latin America’s most exciting innovation markets, and AMPI is the ideal partner to help us bring meaningful technology to professionals across the country. We couldn’t be more excited to keep growing this collaboration with one of the industry’s most respected organizations.”

For more information, visit www.scv.vc and www.narreach.com.