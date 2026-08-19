MoxiWorks has announced that Shaun Harkley has been named the new senior vice president of Sales, effective Sept. 14.

According to a release, Harkley will lead MoxiWorks’ sales teams across North America, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, reporting directly to CEO Eric Elfman and joining the company’s executive leadership team. He will build on the company’s existing sales foundation and help drive its next phase of growth, aiming to strengthen global sales execution and bring RISE by MoxiWorks to more customers worldwide, the company says.

“Shaun is exactly the kind of leader we need for this next chapter at MoxiWorks,” said Eric Elfman, CEO of MoxiWorks. “He has spent his career building winning sales organizations in this industry, and he knows what it takes to help brokerages and agents grow. We’re thrilled to have him lead our global sales team as we expand RISE.”

MoxiWorks noted Harkley previously served as head of Sales for Rechat. His real estate technology experience also includes strategic sales roles at Lone Wolf Technologies. Earlier in his career, he held global sales leadership roles at Resolver, a risk intelligence software company.

“I chose MoxiWorks because it brings together everything I was looking for in my next opportunity: an incredible team, products I genuinely believe in and a massive opportunity for growth,” said Harkley. “Having competed in this space, I’ve seen firsthand how products like ActivePipe and MoxiPresent have become best in class, and the momentum behind RISE makes what’s ahead even more exciting.”

Harkley’s appointment builds on a series of executive additions at MoxiWorks including chief product officer Ashley Fidler, PhD, and chief marketing officer Kim Koraca.

For more information, visit moxiworks.com.