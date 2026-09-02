Leaders on deck for RISMedia’s 2026 CEO & Leadership Exchange: (top row, l to r): Dan Duffy, Hoby Hanna, Erk Carlson, Leo Pareja; (bottom row l to r): James Dwiggins, Lisa Sturtevant, Sue Yannaccone, Chris Rediger, Chris Raveis

As 2026 continues to dole out curveballs and unexpected challenges, more than halfway through the year, many brokers and agents find themselves not where they had hoped to be. Amid this backdrop of persistent turmoil, RISMedia is bringing together a select group of the industry’s brightest minds and proven strategists to analyze the shifting dynamics of the current market and devise a plan for success in the months ahead and into the future.

During RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place September 30 – October 2 in Washington, D.C., more than 400 brokerage and MLS leaders, C-suite executives, tech innovators and top team leaders will gather to dissect the most critical trends and issues impacting residential real estate, and share strategies for increasing business despite challenge.

Titled, “The Real Estate Renaissance: How to Reset as the Market Revives,” RISMedia’s 2026 CEO & Leadership Exchange features a rich lineup of more than 100 speakers taking part in more than 25 educational sessions. The iconic event also boasts an elevated venue this year at the Fairmont Hotel in the famed Georgetown area of Washington. Attendees will benefit from both the Fairmont’s elegant yet comfortable atmosphere as well as its prime location in one of D.C.’s most storied neighborhoods.

Real estate’s biggest names take the stage

This year’s CEO Exchange hits the top issues confronting residential real estate head-on, beginning with an opening keynote address from United Real Estate CEO Dan Duffy. Known for his forensic business acumen and no-holds-barred views on the industry, Duffy will kick off the event with a State of Real Estate address, highlighting the critical challenges and opportunities that are reshaping residential real estate and defining brokerage success path forward.

In addition to Duffy, other residential real estate thought leaders will take the stage to deliver targeted presentations on pressing topics, including:

– Howard Hanna Real Estate Services CEO Hoby Hanna on “Longevity, Resilience and Growth: An Independent Blueprint for a Shifting Market”

– William Raveis Real Estate President Chris Raveis on “Setting the Standard: Collaboration, Client-First Decisions and the Future of Private Listings”

– Bright MLS Chief Economist Dr. Lisa Sturtevant on “Playing the Long Game: How to Plan When ‘Normal’ Is a Moving Target”

During this year’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston will also sit down for in-depth interviews with the key players behind some of real estate’s most ground-shaking deals, including:

– RE/MAX Holdings CEO Erik Carlson and Real Founder & CEO Tamir Poleg will discuss “The Aftermath of a Mega Deal: How the Real-REMAX Deal Is Unfolding”

– HouseCanary CEO Chris Rediger will share “How the Google and HouseCanary Partnership Impacts Real Estate”

– eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja and NextHome President James Dwiggins will dive into “Consolidation Up Close: eXp Realty and NextHome CEOs Discuss the Benefits and Challenges of Acquisition”

– Compass COO Sue Yannaccone will address “Competitive Differentiation in an Evolving Industry”

Panel sessions dive deep on key topics

In addition to keynote presentations and one-on-one interviews, RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange will include more than 25 educational sessions taking place over the course of the two-and-a-half day event. The comprehensive lineup of panel discussions, featuring many of real estate’s top brokerage, MLS, brand and service leaders, will offer candid discussion and take-home tactics on hard-hitting topics, including:

“The Regional Perspective: Success Strategies From Around the Country”

Moderator: John Featherston, RISMedia

Panelists:

– Tracy Hutton, CENTURY 21 Scheetz

– Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty

– DeAnn Golden, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

– Matt Widdows, HomeSmart

“Consolidation: Pros, Cons and What It Means for the Future of Residential Real Estate”

Moderator: Rick Haase, United Real Estate

Panelists:

– David Howell, Corcoran McEnearney

– Tara Brown, Peerage Realty Partners

– Whitney LaCosta, Howard Hanna | Coach Realtors®

– Boomer Foster, Paul Wesley Real Estate

“Understanding and Winning Against the New Competition”

Moderator: Cory Vasquez, Realty ONE Group

Panelists:

– Wendy Forsythe, eXp Realty

– James Dwiggins, NextHome

– Michael Valdes, LPT International

– Shayan Hamidi, Rechat

“Next Threats: How to Identify and Prepare for Future Risks”

Moderator: Jessica Edgerton, CMLS

Panelists:

– John De Souza, Cressy & Everett

– Craig Cheatham, The Realty Alliance

– Donny Samson, Samson Properties

– Dawn Pfaff, My State MLS

“Taking the Risk Out of AI”

Moderator: Rajeev Sajja, Bright MLS

Panelists:

– Marki Lemons-Ryhal, ReMarkiTable, LLC

– Amy Gromowski, Cotality

– Matthew Rathbun, Coldwell Banker Elite

– Charles Oppler, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s Intl. Realty

“The Listing Evolution and What It Means for Brokerage Business”

Moderator: Todd Sumney, HomeSmart

Panelists:

– Kim Harris Campbell, CENTURY 21 New Millennium

– Richard Haggerty, OneKey® MLS

– Chris Kelly, HomeServices of America

– Matt Hendricks, Zillow Group

Unparalleled networking opportunities

In addition to its robust educational lineup, RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange is famed for its unparalleled networking environment where many a major deal or lifelong friendship is spawned. During this year’s event, attendees will have opportunities to network throughout each day during meals, breaks and cocktail receptions, as well as several other special events on the agenda, such as:



The CEO & Leadership Exchange Welcome Lunch, Wednesday, Sept. 30, at The Colonnade at the Fairmont. Sponsored by REMAX

Monuments by Moonlight, Wednesday, Sept. 30. A select group of attendees will enjoy a private, guided tour of some of Washington, D.C.’s, iconic monuments illuminated under the night sky. Sponsored by Utility Connect

The Legends Luncheon, Thursday, Oct. 1, The Colonnade at the Fairmont. A panel of legendary brokerage leaders will share invaluable wisdom with guests. Sponsored by Buffini & Company

RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala, Thursday evening, Oct. 1, in the Grand Ballroom at the Fairmont Hotel. An unforgettable evening, honoring the industry’s top achievers, innovators and leaders, where RISMedia will induct the 2027 members of its Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

Deep-dive learning opportunities

This year’s CEO & Leadership Exchange will also feature two exclusive education opportunities.

In a special pre-event session prior to the Welcome Lunch and opening keynote, Anthony Lamacchia, broker/owner/CEO of Lamacchia Realty, Inc., and Allan Dalton, founder and CEO of Allan Dalton Consulting, will present: “Raising Agent Value in the Age of AI: The Need for Certified Real Estate Consultants.”

As real estate agents continue to battle reputational damage in a post-lawsuit environment, they now face a new challenge: consumers’ increasing reliance on AI.

During this presentation, Dalton and Lamacchia will share their strategy for safeguarding brokerage business by elevating agents from transactional salespeople to trusted “Certified Real Estate Consultants” with their new course and certification program. The session takes place at 10:15 a.m. at the Fairmont.

On October 1 during the CEO & Leadership Exchange Networking Breakfast in The Colonnade at the Fairmont, Real Estate Webmasters CEO Morgan Carey will present “The World’s First AI Agency for Real Estate” where he will detail the launch of a program designed to deploy custom AI solutions for brokerages, teams and enterprise real estate companies. In this session, Carey will discuss how real estate organizations can leverage AI to gain a competitive advantage.

Later on October 1, attendees will also have the opportunity to attend a special workshop luncheon in the Culpepper Room at the Fairmont: “The Brokerage That Looks AI-Generated Loses. Here’s How to Win Instead.” Sponsored by Palazzo, this presentation discusses how generic AI is becoming a liability, not an advantage, and will teach attendees strategies for using AI that impresses sellers instead of AI that makes you look like everyone else. Brokerage leaders will learn how to turn design-quality AI into a revenue channel competitors can’t duplicate. Limited seating is available, and an RSVP is required to attend this workshop.

Limited space is still available to attend RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange. Please visit https://events.rismedia.com/event/ceo-2026/summary to see the complete agenda and speaker lineup, and for more information on attending.

Sponsors in the Spotlight

RISMedia extends its sincere appreciation to its sponsors for helping to make the 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange possible.

Title Sponsor

REMAX

Diamond Sponsor

Realty One Group International

Master Sponsors

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

BoldTrail by Inside Real Estate

Cinch Home Services

Cotality

FIJI

MoxiWorks

rechat.

Zillow

Host Sponsors

AccountTech

AJ Canaria Creative Services

American Home Shield

Bright MLS

Buffini & Company

Cloze

Courted

FBS

Homes.com

HouseWhisper

Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

Lamacchia Realty

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Luxury Presence

Palazzo Spaces

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

PropStream

Real Estate Webmasters

RPR

Utility Connect