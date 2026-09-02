With household costs top of mind, homeowners may be overlooking one of the easiest places to save money: their plumbing. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the average household’s leaks waste more than 9,300 gallons of water every year, while fixing easily corrected leaks can save about 10% on water bills.

Chris Mead, owner of Bluefrog Plumbing + Drain in Columbus, Georgia, shares a practical, homeowner-friendly guide to identifying and fixing the “phantom leaks” that may be draining both your wallet and valuable water.

A few simple ways homeowners can audit their homes include:

The food coloring toilet test : Add five drops of food coloring to the toilet tank, wait 30 minutes without flushing, and check the bowl. If you see the colored water in the bowl, it means water is leaking from the tank into the bowl and your toilet may be wasting water even when it isn’t being used.

The faucet drip audit : Learn when a dripping faucet can be addressed with a simple washer or cartridge replacement versus when it may point to a bigger issue, such as excessive water pressure.

The water heater check : Over time, sediment can build up inside your water heater, which can make it work harder and less efficiently. Regular maintenance can help keep your water heater running smoothly and may help it last longer. Bluefrog can explain what homeowners should know about caring for their water heater and when it’s time to call a professional.

Here are plumbing issues should homeowners look out for or not ignore.

Low or suddenly changing water pressure : This could indicate a damaged or leaking water line or a failing pressure-reducing valve.

Slow drains : This can be an early sign of a developing blockage. Gurgling drains or toilets could also indicate a sewer blockage.

Water stains on walls or ceilings : These can be a sign of a hidden plumbing leak.

An increase in the water bill : If your water usage hasn’t increased but your bill has, you could have a leak somewhere. Common areas to investigate include toilets, water heaters, slab leaks and underground water lines.

Here are plumbing issues homeowners can safely troubleshoot themselves.

Running toilet : Check inside the tank to make sure the flapper is properly sealed and the chain isn’t too tight or too loose. Also, check that the water level isn’t set too high. If the issue continues, the fill valve or another component may need to be replaced.

Unclogging a toilet : Homeowners can use a toilet plunger or auger to clear a stoppage.

Dripping faucet : A worn cartridge, O-ring or washer could be the culprit. If the issue continues after replacing the worn part, there could be a larger issue, such as excessive water pressure.

Replacing a showerhead : Unscrew the existing showerhead from the shower arm, apply thread sealant and screw on the new showerhead hand-tight. Then use a wrench for approximately another quarter turn. Avoid overtightening, as excessive force can damage the fitting or shower arm.

Mead recommends bringing in a professional if you have a major or growing leak, multiple drains backing up, sewage backing up into the home, or if the same plumbing issue continues to occur after repairs. If you smell gas, call a professional right away.