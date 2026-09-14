Betsy Carlton Cameron

President

Ebby Halliday Companies, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Dallas, Texas

https://www.joinehc.com

Region served: North and East Texas

Years in real estate: 27

Number of offices: 28

Number of agents: 1,700

Favorite part of your job: Supporting our agents and clients

What are some of the ways your company makes its agents’ jobs easier?

One of the things that we’ve done is focused on understanding the current challenges our agents are experiencing. We’ve built think tank groups so that we can hear directly from our agents, our sales leaders and employees to understand what’s not working, where there are gaps and what we can do as a company to help support them in those efforts. We assume things a lot of the time, and while it’s easy for us to make assumptions, it’s important to ask the individuals that are being affected. Staying ahead is something we need to do together.

It’s also about understanding what’s working. One thing that was important to me when I was put into this role was taking the time to go around to all of the offices and ask agents why they chose Ebby Halliday Companies and what keeps them here. A lot of it was about the culture, which we’ve built over decades, as well as the support. Something a lot of our competitors would love to have, we have it here—and it’s very strong—and our agents truly appreciate that.

How is your brokerage using technology and AI to help your agents better serve their clients?

AI is pretty much built into everything, including all of the tools we utilize in our tech stack. One of the things that has been exciting for us is the fact that our parent company HomeServices of America has doubled down on its commitment to ensuring that our tech stack is strong across all operating companies. In fact, we recently launched a tech stack called Maestro, which is making it easier for agents to do business. Everything is all in one platform, so agents can conduct business from their phone, which is critical given the way in which people operate from their cellphones today. It’s all about meeting our consumers and our agents where they are and being able to use technology.

Your bio mentions that you’re passionate about mentoring future leaders. What is the No. 1 lesson you teach every mentee?

That there’s always a solution. Rather than being the roadblock, be the person that comes to the table. It’s about being intent and focused on communication while understanding what the other side is trying to achieve so that you can ask the right questions. The other thing I would say is to be curious and ask the questions because you can always get to the solution. The moral of the story is that if you’re curious and asking questions, there’s always a solution.

What attracted you to Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE)?

Ebby Halliday—founder of Ebby Halliday, Realtors®—was herself a founding member of LeadingRE, so we’ve been a part of it since the beginning. It’s an incredible partnership that puts us in front of other operating companies to brainstorm and see what they’re experiencing.

It’s also great for creating referral connections for our agents. We’re in a relationship-oriented business, and a huge amount of trust goes into being able to pass your client to somebody else. LeadingRE vets the companies that are affiliated with them, which is a big trust factor. They also create opportunities for our agents to connect with one another and establish relationships of their own.

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com.