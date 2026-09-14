Libra homeshoppers may celebrate more than just their birthday this upcoming astrological season, as the housing market may have favorable conditions for prospective buyers in the coming weeks.

In the 2026 edition of its report, Realtor.com® states that the best time for buyers to purchase a home is the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3. The previous report was slightly later in the month, from Oct. 12-18.

Despite elevated mortgage rates—which reached a 14-month high of 6.76% last week—Realtor.com Senior Economist Hannah Jones says that the fall season can provide homebuyers with more wiggle room than previous weeks.

“Home shoppers heading into fall will find an opportunity that has been hard to come by in recent years: more choices and less urgency,” she said in a statement. “With mortgage rates still elevated above year-ago levels, and offering buyers little relief on the financing side, this fall window is a clear opportunity for buyers to make up some ground elsewhere.”

Resurgence in the Iranian conflict has pushed oil prices and inflation higher in the past few weeks. The report notes that rates remained below year-ago levels this past spring, but also states, “that progress hit a speed bump over the summer” as global tensions have pressured mortgage rates upward, “eating away at the affordability gains buyers had banked earlier in the year.”

Recent data reflects the gaps in affordability and consumer behavior. The latest preliminary consumer sentiment index report by the University of Michigan fell short of expectations, sitting at 47.8 for September after August’s index of 51.7. But Realtor.com’s report signals bettering conditions for Sept. 27, and the weeks to come.

Buying vs. selling

Typically, the best time to buy a home is around the start of the fall season, but this doesn’t align with the opposite side of the equation, the best time to sell a home.

Earlier this year, Realtor.com reported that the best time to sell a home in 2026 was from April 12-18, aligning with the conventional ramp-up of the spring selling season. Many markets deviate from these dates, however, depending on both climate and housing norms.

For the week of Sept. 27, the latest report states that “demand is 30.1% lower than the peak and 14.4% lower than the average week.” Less competition between buyers can offer more breathing room when it comes to negotiating price, as sellers would be more willing to compromise if they have fewer offers.

In terms of price, the report also notes that the median listing price will be 3.5% lower than their seasonal high, equaling to roughly $14,000 in savings compared to this past summer’s peak of $416,000 on median-priced homes.

Inventory is also expected to reach its peak for 2026 in a few weeks. According to the report, the best time to buy week is predicted to have, “13.3% more active listings than the average week, and 31.9% more listings compared to the start of the year.”

A k-shaped economy

Despite the favorable conditions the report predicts, this year’s housing market has been plagued by factors that have contributed to keeping price-sensitive buyers out of the market.

Multiple facets of the economy have seen increasing behavior. After the strikes on oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices have skyrocketed. But even before the attack, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that inflation remains elevated and unchanged at 3.4%, still higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.

The housing market is not immune to the ramifications of global conflicts and high rates, but the effects are not felt equally.

“Home prices remain high, mortgage rates elevated, and the burden of HOA fees, property taxes, and insurance keeps growing, and as a result, today’s homebuyers tend to be more financially prepared, higher-earning households,” the report states.

In its August Housing Alignment report, Realtor.com concluded that a gap has been growing between what homebuyers are looking for and what they are finding. Starter homes are becoming a dying breed, meanwhile luxury, or higher-priced homes are maintaining or growing their pace.

“Entry-level activity has cooled more than the rest of the market, rather than the market cooling evenly across the board,” the report states. “In the first five months of the year, home sales under $500,000 fell by roughly 10%, compared with a more modest 6.2% decline of sales above $500,000. Sales in the $1 million-$2 million range held up best of all, easing just 0.6% year-over-year. Altogether, the data points to a redistribution of activity rather than a wholesale slowdown: buying is shifting up-market, not disappearing.”

Metros’ best time to buy

The report also breaks down the best time to buy by city. Generally, the best time to buy for each metro ranges from the end of September all the way to the beginning of December.

Some of the biggest metro areas that fall within the Sept. 27-Oct. 3 week are:

Atlanta, Georgia

Austin, Texas

Chicago, Illinois

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Houston, Texas

The following week of Oct. 4-10 is the best time to buy for the following metros:

Columbus, Ohio

Detroit, Missouri

Las Vegas, Nevada

Nashville, Tennessee

Salt Lake City, Utah

Although Realtor.com predicts these coming weeks as the best time for buyers, it is not the only opportunity to buy a home.

“Buyers should use this window strategically rather than treating one week as a deadline,” Jones continued. “Shopping earlier in the fall may provide the broadest selection of fresh listings, while waiting later in the season may bring additional price flexibility. The right choice depends on a buyer’s budget, timeline and local market, but preparation—including understanding a realistic monthly payment and getting pre-approved—will be especially valuable this fall.”