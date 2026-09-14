Brown Harris Stevens has announced that two Hamptons real estate professionals, Bonita DeWolf and Janifer Jaeger, have joined the firm from Christie’s International Real Estate. Both agents are now based in Brown Harris Stevens’ Sag Harbor office.

DeWolf brings more than 30 years of experience living and working in the Hamptons and is widely recognized for her deep knowledge of the South Fork’s luxury residential market, according to a release. She began her real estate career with Dayton Halstead Real Estate in 1998, then joined Christie’s International Real Estate Group in 2023, following nearly 21 years with The Corcoran Group in East Hampton.

Brown Harris Stevens noted that DeWolf’s knowledge of the Hamptons’ luxury inventory, coastal communities, zoning considerations, and evolving market dynamics has made her a trusted resource for clients navigating the region’s highly competitive market.

“I have spent more than three decades building my business and my life in the Hamptons, and I know how important it is to have the right platform behind you,” said DeWolf. “Brown Harris Stevens is a privately owned company with a 150 year legacy, a tremendous reputation, and, importantly, a clear vision for the future.”

Jaeger brings more than two decades of East End real estate experience and a background spanning sales, management, marketing, and brokerage, according to a release. Prior to joining Christie’s International Real Estate, Jaeger spent more than two decades at The Corcoran Group, where she rose to Senior Managing Director before becoming a Licensed Associate Broker.

A longtime Sag Harbor resident, Brown Harris Stevens noted that Jaeger has worked extensively throughout the East End and possesses an understanding of the individual communities that make up the Hamptons. She is known for her strategic approach to marketing, meticulous attention to due diligence, knowledge of local zoning regulations, and ability to understand and match buyers with properties that meet their individual needs.

“Brown Harris Stevens represents the kind of company I want to build the next chapter of my career with—a firm with unmatched history and strong values,” said Jaeger. “The strength of BHS in the Hamptons, combined with its reputation for excellence and its commitment to its agents and clients, made this move a natural fit.”

In a joint statement, Hamptons Executive Managing Directors Robert Nelson and Philip O’Connell said, “We are delighted to welcome Bonita and Janifer to Brown Harris Stevens. Both have deep roots in the Hamptons, exceptional reputations, and an intimate understanding of what it takes to succeed in this market. Their decision to join BHS is a testament to the strength of our platform and the momentum we are building across the East End. ”

In addition, joining Bonita from Christie’s is Karaline Menacher, who has just begun her career in real estate after over two decades working in the design field, and who was trained as an architect, as noted in a release.

For more information, visit https://www.bhsusa.com/.