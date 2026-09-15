According to the Institute’s August Luxury Market Report, in North America’s luxury real estate market there are indications of a possible shift in the market.

For much of 2026, North American luxury real estate has been defined by an unusual contradiction: Demand has remained resilient with sales consistently higher than 2025, while inventory has lagged behind the previous year’s levels.

August may offer the first indication that this dynamic is beginning to change.

Single-family market slows but still strong

Single-family luxury sales increased just 1.72% year over year in August, bringing transactions close to parity with 2025, for the first time in 2026. Inventory was similarly close to last year’s level, down just 1.9%, while new listings increased after consistently trailing the previous year.

The increase in new listings may indicate that sellers are beginning to recognize the strength of underlying demand and are becoming more confident about bringing properties to market. Supporting metrics continue to demonstrate the segment’s strength. Median sold price rose 4.5%, the sales ratio improved 3.6%, and days on market declined 25.7%.

For luxury advisors, there is an important distinction if the market does shift: increasing inventory will not mean every property commands a premium. However, all indications point to continued buyer conviction, particularly when the right property enters the market.

Attached luxury requires a different lens

The attached market was more measured, with sales declining 4.3% year over year. Yet inventory was also down 4.2%, and new listings remained 0.9% below August 2025. Meanwhile, median sold price increased 0.2%, the sales ratio remained essentially unchanged and days on market declined 13.2%.

Rather than signaling weakness, the data suggests a segment operating under different economic sensitivities. Attached property buyers, even at the luxury level, are generally more conscious of financing costs, monthly carrying expenses and affordability.

For professionals serving this segment, the broader lesson is clear: luxury is not one homogeneous market. Buyer motivations and sensitivities vary by property type, price point and location.

The seller response matters

Perhaps August’s most important development is the increase in new listings. After months of cautious seller behavior, owners appear to be gaining confidence that market conditions may be favorable enough to make a move.

If that response continues into the fall market, buyers should gain greater choice and competition for individual properties may become more measured. But increased inventory should not automatically be interpreted as a shift to a buyer’s market.

The quality of inventory will matter as much as the quantity. Highly desirable, well-located and turnkey properties should continue to command attention, while dated or overpriced homes may simply increase available supply without materially affecting the market for exceptional properties.

What luxury professionals should watch

As the fall market develops, interest rates, economic conditions, equity markets and inventory will remain important variables. Yet the fundamental strength of luxury demand continues to come from buyers with multiple sources of capital and a greater focus on wealth preservation, lifestyle and long-term value.

These buyers are increasingly seeking privacy, security, architectural quality, wellness, technology, flexible living spaces and turnkey condition. The strongest properties are no longer simply collections of premium features; they offer a complete lifestyle proposition.

For luxury professionals, this makes market intelligence increasingly valuable. Understanding where inventory is changing, which properties are attracting buyers and how buyer behavior differs across segments allows agents and brokers to move beyond reporting market conditions to advising clients strategically.

August does not confirm a new market direction. It does, however, suggest that the extraordinary imbalance between demand and supply that characterized much of 2026 may finally be narrowing.

The opportunity for luxury professionals is to recognize the shift early and help clients understand what it means before the market fully reveals its next direction.

Now is the time to deepen your expertise. Leverage insights from The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, stay informed through their monthly reports, and position yourself as the trusted voice your clients rely on to navigate a market built on confidence, balance and long-term value.

To read the full report, visit: https://www.luxuryhomemarketing.com/real-estate-agents/ILHM-luxury-report.html