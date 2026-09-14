Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty has announced the launch of its newly redesigned websites in partnership with RELIANCEai™.

“Our new websites powered by RELIANCEai are one part of our Maestro and OnePoint initiatives, and every sales professional with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty will be able to spend more time doing what they do best—leaning into their relationships with their customers to provide ‘The Complete Real Estate Experience,’” said Rei Mesa, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty. “The system is designed so that the technology intuitively supports the sales professional, versus the sales professional supporting the technology. It is a complete win/win for everyone, the sales professional is now freed of timely tasks and the consumer will further benefit from their Realtors® time and expertise.”

Key features of the new Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty websites include:

Statewide design with a local feel – A mobile-first experience that reflects the range of Florida living, with dedicated pathways into the Gulf Coast, East Coast and Central Florida markets the brokerage serves.

– A mobile-first experience that reflects the range of Florida living, with dedicated pathways into the Gulf Coast, East Coast and Central Florida markets the brokerage serves. Advanced property search – A powerful, MLS-driven search experience with intuitive filters, interactive maps and community pages spanning residential, commercial and seasonal rental properties across all 22 counties, plus curated luxury collections and open house listings.

– A powerful, MLS-driven search experience with intuitive filters, interactive maps and community pages spanning residential, commercial and seasonal rental properties across all 22 counties, plus curated luxury collections and open house listings. High-performance SEO architecture – RELIANCEai’s next-generation SEO framework designed to maximize visibility and put Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty’s sales professionals in front of buyers and sellers actively searching across Florida.

– RELIANCEai’s next-generation SEO framework designed to maximize visibility and put Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty’s sales professionals in front of buyers and sellers actively searching across Florida. The full homeownership journey in one place – Seller resources including a complimentary home value report, alongside clear connections to the company’s title, mortgage, insurance, home warranty, property management, relocation and personal moving concierge services.

– Seller resources including a complimentary home value report, alongside clear connections to the company’s title, mortgage, insurance, home warranty, property management, relocation and personal moving concierge services. Integrated CRM and automated marketing tools – Smart lead management, listing alerts, email campaigns and MediaBoosterAI social advertising tools that help agents respond faster, build stronger relationships and keep their listings in front of the right audiences.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty has built something rare: true statewide scale paired with real depth in every individual market they serve,” said Sean McRae, CEO of RELIANCEai. “The company’s new platform was designed to carry both: one experience that works as well for a first-time buyer in Central Florida as it does for a luxury customer on the coastal waterways. We’re proud to power this next chapter of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty’s growth.”

To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty and explore the new website, please visit BHHSFloridaRealty.com.